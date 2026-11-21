The Commodores had an overall good performance on defense Friday night, but there were some things they would like to improve on going forward.

Nov 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Chandler Bing eacts after being fouled against the UCF Knights during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt shooting guard Ace Glass stripped the ball clean from a UCF player on the perimeter on the far side of the court at Memorial Gymnasium. Glass took a few dribbles down the court and passed the ball in the middle of the paint to Vanderbilt center Bangot Dak, who slammed it home and gave the Commodores an early 21-5 lead at the time.

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It was a perfect example of how Vanderbilt used its defense to turn into offense during the night. Vanderbilt had a night of defense where it played precisely like the defense that head coach Mark Byington envisioned when the roster was put together.

However, there were other periods in the game where Vanderbilt took its foot off the gas a little bit on defense and allowed UCF to cut the Commodore’s lead from 20 to seven points. Byington seemed to share that same analysis when he thought about his team’s effort on defense postgame. There was good, but there were also things Vanderbilt has to get corrected going forward.

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“The issues we’re at right now is we make mistakes that are controllable. Maybe it’s a turnover, maybe it’s a bad shot or it’s a defensive assignment. It’s not knowing what hand the guy drives to. There’s so many things where we got to understand the value in these,” Byington said.

When things did go wrong for Vanderbilt on defense, it looked to be typically a missed assignment. Some of the shots UCF made were tough shots that just beat good defense. But on the whole, Byington feels like the team’s defense is more self-inflicted wounds. Things that they should know from scouting reports or from film sessions that do not translate into the game.

Where Vanderbilt has to get credit, though, is the defense is played on UCF guard Dior Johnson. Johnson came into the game as leading scorer in Division I college basketball with 28.8 points per game. Against Vanderbilt, he found a way to get to that average with a 30-point performance. Out of context, it may seem like Vanderbilt was not able to control him.

But it was a 30 points that Johnson had to work for. He finished 8-for-23 from the floor and made three of his eight three-pointer attempts. Of his 30, 11 of his points came from the free throw line. The best thing Vanderbilt did guarding Johnson during the game was the way Chandler Bing came out of the gate defending him.

Bing played constricting defense on Johnson, forcing him to start the game 0-for-5 shooting. The strategy was to play aggressively on him. Johnson may have got his points, but the plan worked. It was one of the biggest reasons for the end result.

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“Definitely just be aggressive from the jump, make shots contested. It’s going to be a long game, so we were kind of wearing him down and getting him to our help side and just get him into tough shots,” Bing said on the plan to defend Johnson.

“That was the biggest thing going into the game. I thought that definitely helped toward beating them. ” Vanderbilt held UCF to 37% shooting and just 6-for-23 from three. Add on the +16 rebound margin and that will equal the recipe for success the Commodores had.

Byington knows his team is far from what he thinks his guys can be. He may not have liked some of the things his defense did, but it accomplished the biggest point of emphasis. Byington will take that.

“You’re not out there worried about mistakes, but there’s mistakes you control. And that's what we got to be better at. Because we clean those up, you’re seeing the good parts, but you’re also seeing where we just have lapses,” Byington said. Graham Baakko is a writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI, primarily covering football, basketball and baseball.

Graham is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, where he wrote for The Crimson White, WVUA-FM, WVUA 23 as he covered a variety of Crimson Tide sports. He also covered South Carolina athletics as a sportswriting intern for GamecockCentral.