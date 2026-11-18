The Utah Jazz finally got their first win in over three weeks in the books with a road victory against the LA Clippers.

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy greets guard Svi Mykhailiuk after a rotation in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at CU Events Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecten route to a brutal 12-straight losses, Utah finally turned the ship around in an emphatic 132-107 victory on the road over the LA Clippers. Heading into the half, the game was starting to feel as if the Jazz were falling into some similar hiccups that they have over the past few weeks, as Utah had fallen victim to a 13-0 run at the end of the second quarter that started to give the Clippers some momentum––as well as a narrow four-point lead.

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But thanks to a bounceback second half, combined with some stellar performances from Brice Sensabaugh and Keyonte George, the Jazz finally took care of business to log their long-awaited second victory of the regular season. After the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke to the media about his feelings on the win, and simply felt a great sense of pride behind how his players took on the challenge Tuesday night, but also the past few weeks as a whole.

"It's no secret that we haven't gotten the ultimate results we've wanted lately, but tonight's game is really a culmination of the team's work and their continued commitment to sticking together and improving every day," Hardy explained postgame. "I'm really proud of the team. The fabric of the locker room is in a really good place right now. These guys are dug in and doing it together.

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It's been a matter of people taking on different roles. The rotations are changing as we're trying to find better results, but to come out here tonight and play the way we did was great.

" Nov 4, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Jazz shot an impressive 58.3% from the field, an even more eye-catching 52.6% from three, and capped things off with a 44-point fourth quarter.

Thanks to a 40-point performance on Sensabaugh's behalf, combined by a tied-career-high 11 assists from George, that offensive barrage became possible for Utah. And Hardy made sure to give his credit where it's due for both guys after the win.

"Obviously, the shot-making was great, but I thought we made shots because we moved the ball," Hardy continued. "We had 35 assists. It was a really big effort from a lot of people. Brice is obviously going to get a ton of love with 40 points.

He made some Brice-type individual plays one-on-one, but he was also the recipient of some good ball movement.

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" "Keyonte was incredibly sound tonight with 11 assists and two turnovers. I thought our team's execution on both sides of the ball was great... I'm just happy for our guys. It's been a hard couple of weeks, and they have maintained their focus and togetherness.

I'm happy for them to get this result.

" It's been a long time coming for this group to finally get the job done and get another win in the books. There's still much work to be done, but claiming the first win in over three weeks is sure to be a fantastic morale booster for everyone involved. The Jazz will have to refocus quickly, though.

They've got a back-to-back on the road against a tough opponent in the LA Lakers on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours from the end of their win against the Clippers. Time will tell if they'll be able to build some momentum after the results of this one. Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!

Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.