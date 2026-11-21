Long story short––it's over.

Nov 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George goes up for a shot against Phoenix Suns forward Koa Peat during the second half at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectagainst the Phoenix Suns, as a lowly offensive performance led to a 101-111 loss, and their 14th on the season. And as with any NBA Cup matchup, these games tend to mean a bit more than your average regular season game. Of course, each of the Jazz's NBA Cup contests still counts as a regular season win or a loss.

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But with the right record through those four games, Utah could find themselves as one of eight teams to advance to the Knockout Rounds––which they've never gotten a chance to advance to in the four years the tournament has been established. Well, that loss to Phoenix actually made for the Jazz's third loss in three NBA Cup Group Stage games, giving them an 0-3 record with just one game to go; officially ending their chances of potentially advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

Heading into the night against Phoenix, the Jazz did have a slim route to clawing into the next stage of the NBA Cup, in the event they won–– albeit needing a great deal of outside help to make it happen.

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' Chandler Holt outlined the path for the Jazz to make such a run happen: the Jazz needed to beat the Suns on Friday and the Denver Nuggets in their final game next week, while also relying on the right sequence of events to happen around West Group A.They shot 41.9% from the field and 25.6% from three , lost the turnover battle 9-15, and continued to struggle with their transition defense. That was enough to tip the scales for a Suns win, and even gives Phoenix some added optimism in their chances of making noise in the NBA Cup.

As for the Jazz, though, they remain last in that West Group A, while two other teams––the Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks––have two wins. That ends Utah's chances of winning the group, or having the best record among those who didn't win their respective groups and sneaking in as a Wild Card.

Nov 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson drives against Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Such a result officially continues a rather lackluster stretch for the Jazz when it comes to their NBA Cup participation over the last four seasons.

Utah now has a combined 3-11 record in NBA Cup matchups since the tournament first kicked off in 2023, and a 1-9 record over the last three years––with their only win coming against the Sacramento Kings in 2025. The Jazz still have a chance to make that underwhelming record look a little bit better with their final game against the Nuggets come next week, which could also add a much-needed win to their regular season record.

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Yet, it wouldn't mean much outside of some extra pride for their NBA Cup hopes. Maybe the Jazz can find better results in the in-season tournament come next year when the roster could be a bit healthier than things look right now, But in year four of its existence, Utah still awaits even their first appearance in the Knockout Stage, adding insult to injury for what's been a less-than-ideal start to this Jazz season.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis! Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI.

He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.