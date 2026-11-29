A howling wind whipped across Folsom Field all afternoon, yet the strongest gust UCF faced came from a Colorado Buffaloes offensive line that leaned on the Knig

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost gestures on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A howling wind whipped across Folsom Field all afternoon, yet the strongest gust UCF faced came from a Colorado Buffaloes offensive line that leaned on the Knights until the scoreboard read 47-28. Coach Scott Frost wasted no time pointing the finger at himself, owning the sluggish start in his opening statement at the postgame press conference.

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Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCF Knights running back Duke Watson carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "Disappointing day. I take it on myself that we didn't start the way we needed to start and have the juice we needed at the beginning of the game," Frost said. Frost then pinpointed where the game slipped away.