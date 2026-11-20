A Democrat-led Congress might mean more AI regulations landing on Donald Trump's desk in 2027.

Ahead of the midterm elections, Trump said he would become "Mr. Veto" if Republicans lost their majority, refusing to pass any Democrat-led legislation. But with the Democrats in control of both the House and Senate, Trump might have to reconsider his legislative strategy, particularly on artificial intelligence, one of the few policy areas with bipartisan support.

In recent months, it feels like the AI bubble is about to burst. A slew of outages that impacted email, air travel and banking has increased concern about how the expansion of AI could leave our institutions vulnerable to cyberattacks or massive outages. Growing concerns about how autonomous AI agents can go rogue have also renewed calls to establish stricter oversight and kill switches.

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Brendan Steinhauser, CEO of The Alliance for Secure AI, told Newsweek on Thursday, "People were calling this the 'AI election' for a reason. Voters sent an overwhelming message rejecting Big Tech. Our own polling right before the election showed that 81% of voters wanted candidates who support AI safety.

Democrats have claimed they will make this a top priority next Congress, and I hope they follow through to advance common sense safeguards like the AI Kill Switch Act and the AI Incident Reporting Act. But both parties need to work together and reach across the aisle on this, and I'm optimistic that AI safety will be a bipartisan effort.

Addressing catastrophic risk is urgent and impacts all Americans, especially as the frontier of AI technology becomes increasingly harder to control.

" How Has the White House Responded to Recent Outages? Technological outages have affected some of the country's most important services in recent days. Everything from Microsoft to the Federal Aviation Administration and CNN was hit with attacks and disruptions.

Brett Goldstein, a Vanderbilt University professor specializing in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and a former Pentagon official, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post this week that warned that these mostly harmless outages could one day turn into a bigger disaster. The Trump administration insists that these incidents are not linked. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Tuesday that officials conducted an investigation and concluded that this was not a cyberattack or a coordinated nation-state operation.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance also told Fox News recently that, "We don't see a crisis coming down," but that the government has to "be prepared for everything.

" What are the Dangers of Rogue AI? Earlier this year, several whistleblowers from major AI developers went public with their concerns over the threat of rogue AI agents. Jacob Coxon resigned from Anthropic with a warning that increasingly powerful and expansive AI systems could pose an existential threat to humanity. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Coxon said that "the people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.

" "Do not underestimate the power of this technology," he wrote. "These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources. We have all witnessed the progress in each of these domains, and progress is not slowing.

" This came after OpenAI's autonomous AI agents escaped their controlled testing environment and gained unauthorized access to a Hugging Face system in July. The cybersecurity incident alarmed lawmakers and AI users alike, prompting more calls for AI regulation. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei himself even echoed Coxon's concern, penning an essay that detailed how AI models are outpacing current safety measures and outlined a plan to responsibly develop AI.

Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman publicly agreed with Amodei, with Altman writing on X that "committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same.

" What Is an AI Kill Switch? An AI kill switch is a mechanism designed to shut down or disable artificial intelligence systems in the case of a glitch or if models act independently in an unsafe, dangerous or illegal manner. This could be a human-controlled emergency shutdown or a permission control that revokes AI's access to the internet. Before the 120th Congress begins in January 2027, there have already been several bipartisan efforts to keep AI in check.

Shortly after the Hugging Face incident, Rep. Ted Lieu, a democrat from California, and Rep. Nathaniel Moran, a Republican from Texas, worked on the AI Kill Switch Act that would require developers of the most powerful AI systems to maintain systems to suspend or shut down systems. It would also authorize the Department of Homeland Security Secretary, the Secretary of Commerce and the Director of National Intelligence to step in if an AI system is causing harm.

“We are moving from AI that answers questions to AI that takes actions, whether that be executing financial transactions or controlling transportation systems or engaging in cyber defense and offense," Lieu said in a statement. "Unfortunately, powerful AI systems can go rogue, behave in extremely dangerous ways, or even resist human intervention.

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It is imperative that these AI systems have kill switches so we can keep this technology from causing catastrophic harm, and that the federal government has the clear authority and process to shut down rogue AI models. ” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has pushed back against this idea, arguing that policymakers should focus on mandatory monitoring safeguards instead of a shutdown mechanism.

"We're not yet at the point where they autonomously grab computers and can't be shut down," he told NBC News' Kristen Welker. "So that discussion just sort of shows how nontechnical various people are. " What AI Legislation Has Been Introduced to Congress?

New York Republican Representative Mike Lawler and New Jersey Democrat Representative Josh Gottheimer introduced the bipartisan Stop Rogue AI Act to direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop national standards and guidelines to track AI agents, verify their builders and operators, monitor agents in real time and allow humans to grant and revoke AI agent access.

“Right now, AI agents are running loose in our networks, and nobody can see them or verify who built them, making it increasingly hard to stop them. That’s a five-alarm security risk," Gottheimer said in a statement.

"We’ve already seen AI systems hack organizations on autopilot, with no person at the wheel. My bipartisan bill with Congressman Lawler puts humans back in the driver’s seat so we can find agents and know exactly who’s behind them so that organizations can effectively protect their systems.

" While there is a lot of fervor for stricter AI oversight, there hasn't been much movement to actually codify new standards at a federal level. In September, the Senate blocked a bill introduced by Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana. The AI Emergency Button Act would have required AI developers to install a capability for humans to shut down the system in the case of emergency.

"I’ve got a bill, and it basically says that if you’re going to sell an advanced AI model in the United States of America, it has got to have a kill switch," Kennedy said in a speech on the Senate floor. "It doesn’t put the federal government, or any government, in charge of the kill switch. It puts the companies who own the model in charge of the kill switch.

My bill would rely on them doing the right thing and exercising their own self-interest and using that kill switch when they need it. ” What Trump Has Said About AI Regulation? President Donald Trump didn't seem fazed by Amodei's essay and whistleblower warnings. He rejected calls to slow down AI development to remain competitive with foreign adversaries.

"We're leading China in AI. And frankly, I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI, wins," he said in September. While on a visit in China during a trip to Asia this week, Trump said he opposes any form of "globalist regulation for AI.

" "Americans invented SI and it is unleashing extraordinary prosperity for people around the globe so we do not want to do anything to destroy the tremendous potential of this technology," he said. He said we have to watch and cherish it, adding that it is "almost completely good" but admitted there are "some bad elements.

" What Are Democrats Planning in 2027? With Democrats set to take over the congressional majority, that might change. Democrats won big in the midterms and are planning to unleash a slate of new legislation targeting AI systems and data center development, according to Reuters. Rep.

Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley, told CNBC in September that he plans to introduce a "Human Control Over AI Act.

" The bill would ban AI models that self-improve or autonomously modify their own core objective, containment or shutdown controls under federal guardrails can be put in place. The measure would also create a federal agency to create safety regulations, a system to approve model training and deployment, audit frontier AI models and set security standards for testing and human control. There are also calls to establish more federal oversight.

The Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act of 2026, sponsored by Texas Democrat Greg Casar, was introduced in the House in September. This bill would establish the Department of Artificial Intelligence to "safeguard the public from the dangers of artificial intelligence, including by enforcing a pause on development of advanced artificial intelligence and a prohibition on artificial superintelligence.

" Is There Bipartisan Support for AI Regulation? A new era of bipartisanship is on the horizon. Politico is reporting that a new coalition called the AI Safety and Innovation Caucus, led by Democrats Reps. George Whitesides of California, Don Beyer of Virginia and Rep.

Moran, will seek to balance AI safeguards to mitigate risks with "ensuring the United States remains a global leader in innovative AI technologies.

" Whitesides said he wants the group to be a "conduit through which effective, responsible legislation can be refined and brought to the floor of the House" to communicate to the American public that Congress can keep up with the pace of AI change. The House Homeland Security Committee, led by Republicans, recently released an outline of their plan to modernize the Department of Homeland Security as AI looms as a cybersecurity threat.

Members have introduced several pieces of legislation that tackle multiple areas of AI and national security. Under the ROOT CAUSE Act, the Homeland Security Act of 2002 would be amended to establish a National Cyber and AI Investigations Board within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to "help secure AI agents operating on federal networks, enhance CISA’s AI workforce, and prepare for future AI-enabled cyber threats by learning from past intrusion.

" The AI INSIGHT Act would establish a framework for securing AI agents operating on federal civilian information systems with support from CISA. Tennessee Rep. Matt Van Epps said there is a need for commonsense AI safeguards, noting that oversight and transparency measures are "essential to ensure agents are properly managed and secured as they interact with systems and data.

" The SECURE IT Act, introduced by Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Chairman Andy Ogles of Tennessee, would codify DHS's existing role as the risk management agency for the information technology sector. “Last week’s global Outlook outage and recent cyberattacks have exposed America’s dependence on shared IT infrastructure. As cyber threats grow, we need stronger coordination between government and industry,” Subcommittee Chairman Andy Ogles of Tennessee said.

Finally, the BRIDGE AI Act, a pilot program within CISA, would be established to help recruit AI and emerging technology experts from the private sector, academia and federally funded research centers to be a pipeline of technical talent. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Samantha Beech and Gray R. Thomashe would become"Mr. Veto" if Republicans lost their majority, refusing to pass any Democrat-led legislation. But with the Democrats in control of both the House and Senate, Trump might have to reconsider his legislative strategy, particularly on artificial intelligence, one of the few policy areas with In recent months, it feels like the AI bubble is about to burst.

A slew of outages that impacted email, air travel and banking has increased concern about how the expansion of AI could leave our institutions vulnerable to cyberattacks or massive outages. Growing concerns about how autonomous AI agents can go rogue have also renewed calls to establish stricter oversight and kill switches. Brendan Steinhauser, CEO of The Alliance for Secure AI, told Newsweek on Thursday,"People were calling this the 'AI election' for a reason.

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Voters sent an overwhelming message rejecting Big Tech. Our own polling right before the election showed that 81% of voters wanted candidates who support AI safety. Democrats have claimed they will make this a top priority next Congress, and I hope they follow through to advance common sense safeguards like the AI Kill Switch Act and the AI Incident Reporting Act.

But both parties need to work together and reach across the aisle on this, and I'm optimistic that AI safety will be a bipartisan effort. Addressing catastrophic risk is urgent and impacts all Americans, especially as the frontier of AI technology becomes increasingly harder to control.

"Technological outages have affected some of the country's most important services in recent days. Everything from Microsoft to the Federal Aviation Administration and CNN was hit with attacks and disruptions. Brett Goldstein, a Vanderbilt University professor specializing in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and a former Pentagon official, wrote an op-ed inThe Trump administration insists that these incidents are not linked.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Tuesday that officials conducted an investigation andEarlier this year, several whistleblowers from major AI developers went public with their concerns over the threat of rogue AI agents.from Anthropic with a warning that increasingly powerful and expansive AI systems could pose an existential threat to humanity. In aon X, formerly Twitter, Coxon said that"the people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.

" "Do not underestimate the power of this technology," he wrote. "These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources. We have all witnessed the progress in each of these domains, and progress is not slowing.

"Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei himself even echoed Coxon's concern, penning an essay that detailed how AI models are outpacing current safety measures and outlined a plan to responsibly develop AI. Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman publicly agreed with Amodei, with Altman writing on X that"committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same.

"An AI kill switch is a mechanism designed to shut down or disable artificial intelligence systems in the case of a glitch or if models act independently in an unsafe, dangerous or illegal manner. This could be a human-controlled emergency shutdown or a permission control that revokes AI's access to the internet. Before the 120th Congress begins in January 2027, there have already been several bipartisan efforts to keep AI in check. Shortly after the Hugging Face incident, Rep.

Ted Lieu, a democrat from California, and Rep. Nathaniel Moran, a Republican from Texas, worked on the AI Kill Switch Act that would require developers of the most powerful AI systems to maintain systems to suspend or shut down systems. It would also authorize the Department of Homeland Security Secretary, the Secretary of Commerce and the Director of National Intelligence to step in if an AI system is causing harm.

“We are moving from AI that answers questions to AI that takes actions, whether that be executing financial transactions or controlling transportation systems or engaging in cyber defense and offense," Lieu said in a statement. "Unfortunately, powerful AI systems can go rogue, behave in extremely dangerous ways, or even resist human intervention.

It is imperative that these AI systems have kill switches so we can keep this technology from causing catastrophic harm, and that the federal government has the clear authority and process to shut down rogue AI models. ”"We're not yet at the point where they autonomously grab computers and can't be shut down," he told NBC News' Kristen Welker.

"So that discussion just sort of shows how nontechnical various people are. "New York Republican Representative Mike Lawler and New Jersey Democrat Representative Josh Gottheimer introduced the bipartisan Stop Rogue AI Act to direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop national standards and guidelines to track AI agents, verify their builders and operators, monitor agents in real time and allow humans to grant and revoke AI agent access.

“Right now, AI agents are running loose in our networks, and nobody can see them or verify who built them, making it increasingly hard to stop them. That’s a five-alarm security risk," Gottheimer said in a statement.

"We’ve already seen AI systems hack organizations on autopilot, with no person at the wheel. My bipartisan bill with Congressman Lawler puts humans back in the driver’s seat so we can find agents and know exactly who’s behind them so that organizations can effectively protect their systems.

" While there is a lot of fervor for stricter AI oversight, there hasn't been much movement to actually codify new standards at a federal level. In September, the Senate blocked a"I’ve got a bill, and it basically says that if you’re going to sell an advanced AI model in the United States of America, it has got to have a kill switch," Kennedy said in aon the Senate floor.

"It doesn’t put the federal government, or any government, in charge of the kill switch. It puts the companies who own the model in charge of the kill switch. My bill would rely on them doing the right thing and exercising their own self-interest and using that kill switch when they need it. ”"We're leading China in AI.

And frankly, I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI, wins," he said in September. While on a visit in China during a trip to Asia this week, Trump said he opposes any form of"globalist regulation for AI.

" "Americans invented SI and it is unleashing extraordinary prosperity for people around the globe so we do not want to do anything to destroy the tremendous potential of this technology," he said. With Democrats set to take over the congressional majority, that might change. Democrats won big in the midterms and are planning to unleash a slate of new legislation targeting AI systems and data center development, according to Rep.

Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley, told CNBC in September that he plans to introduce a"Human Control Over AI Act.

" The billban AI models that self-improve or autonomously modify their own core objective, containment or shutdown controls under federal guardrails can be put in place. The measure would also create a federal agency to create safety regulations, a system to approve model training and deployment, audit frontier AI models and set security standards for testing and human control. There are also calls to establish more federal oversight.

The Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act of 2026, sponsored by Texas Democrat Greg Casar, was introduced in the House in September. Thiswould establish the Department of Artificial Intelligence to"safeguard the public from the dangers of artificial intelligence, including by enforcing a pause on development of advanced artificial intelligence and a prohibition on artificial superintelligence.

"is reporting that a new coalition called the AI Safety and Innovation Caucus, led by Democrats Reps. George Whitesides of California, Don Beyer of Virginia and Rep. Moran, will seek to balance AI safeguards to mitigate risks with"ensuring the United States remains a global leader in innovative AI technologies.

" Whitesides said he wants the group to be a"conduit through which effective, responsible legislation can be refined and brought to the floor of the House" to communicate to the American public that Congress can keep up with the pace of AI change.of their plan to modernize the Department of Homeland Security as AI looms as a cybersecurity threat. Members have introduced several pieces of legislation that tackle multiple areas of AI and national security.

Under the ROOT CAUSE Act, the Homeland Security Act of 2002 would be amended to establish a National Cyber and AI Investigations Board within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to"help secure AI agents operating on federal networks, enhance CISA’s AI workforce, and prepare for future AI-enabled cyber threats by learning from past intrusion.

" The AI INSIGHT Act would establish a framework for securing AI agents operating on federal civilian information systems with support from CISA. Tennessee Rep. Matt Van Epps said there is a need for commonsense AI safeguards, noting that oversight and transparency measures are"essential to ensure agents are properly managed and secured as they interact with systems and data.

" The SECURE IT Act, introduced by Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Chairman Andy Ogles of Tennessee, would codify DHS's existing role as the risk management agency for the information technology sector. “Last week’s global Outlook outage and recent cyberattacks have exposed America’s dependence on shared IT infrastructure.

As cyber threats grow, we need stronger coordination between government and industry,” Subcommittee Chairman Andy Ogles of Tennessee saidFinally, the BRIDGE AI Act, a pilot program within CISA, would be established to help recruit AI and emerging technology experts from the private sector, academia and federally funded research centers to be a pipeline of technical talent.