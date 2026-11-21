This common internet expression might sound harmless, but depending on the context, it can be surprisingly insulting.

Spend enough time scrolling through TikTok, Instagram or Reddit, and you’re bound to encounter a few expressions that leave you scratching your head. Some are fairly easy to figure out, while others don’t make much sense unless you’re familiar with the conversation surrounding them.

Take the phrasefor example. You might see it in the comments beneath a controversial video, during a heated online argument or even in a lighthearted conversation between friends. At first glance, it looks pretty harmless. But when someone tells you to “go touch grass” online, there’s usually another message behind those seemingly innocent words.

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And depending on the context, it might not be particularly friendly. So, what does “touch grass” actually mean in slang? Here’s what to know about the expression, including where it came from and why people continue using it on social media.

“touch grass” means to step away from the internet and reconnect with the real world . It’s often directed at someone who appears to spend too much time online, particularly when they’ve become overly invested in social media arguments, internet drama or other digital activities. According to, the expression refers to participating in everyday activities outside of online interactions.

In other words, it’s a way of telling someone to put down their phone, take a break from their screen and get some perspective.offers a similar explanation, defining the phrase in terms of enjoying the outdoors or reconnecting with reality. For example, imagine someone spends several hours arguing with strangers about a minor disagreement involving their favorite television show. Eventually, another person might respond with “Go touch grass,” suggesting that the argument really isn’t worth that much time or energy.

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Of course, the expression isn’t always meant to be taken literally. Someone telling you to “touch grass” isn’t necessarily suggesting that you go outside and put your hands on the nearest patch of lawn. More often, they’re telling you to take a break from whatever has been occupying your attention online. Like many modern slang expressions, the exact origins of “touch grass” are difficult to pinpoint.

However, the phrase was circulating online well before it became a familiar comeback on TikTok and other social media platforms. , examples of the expression appeared on Twitter as early as 2015. It became increasingly popular over the following years, particularly in online communities where arguments and disagreements were common. One documented example appeared in May 2019, when a Twitter user employed “touch some grass” while criticizing people who threatened others over disagreements about fictional characters.

The phrase continued spreading through social media during 2020 and 2021, eventually becoming a popular response to users who appeared overly involved in online discussions. Interestingly, Merriam-Webster dates the expression’s first known use to 2016. That’s not necessarily a contradiction with the earlier examples documented by Know Your Meme, since dictionaries generally rely on verifiable written evidence when establishing the earliest known use of a word or phrase.

Part of the phrase’s popularity comes from how easily it can end an online disagreement. Rather than spending several minutes explaining why an argument seems unnecessary, someone can simply respond with “touch grass” and move on. The expression is particularly common in discussions involving celebrity gossip, video games, television shows and other subjects that generate passionate reactions online.

, the phrase suggests that someone has become so involved in online activities that they need to reconnect with the world outside their screen. It can also serve as a way of telling someone to calm down or reconsider how seriously they’re taking a particular situation. The phrase gained additional visibility through internet memes.

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For example, Know Your Meme documented the rise of the “Touching Grass Is Not Enough” meme in 2021, which humorously exaggerated the idea that spending time outdoors could solve someone’s problems. As more people began incorporating the expression into jokes and online conversations, “touch grass” became a recognizable part of internet slang. When directed at a stranger during an online argument, “touch grass” is often intended as a dismissive remark.

It suggests that the other person has lost perspective or is taking something far too seriously.identifies the expression as an informal way of telling someone to spend time outside or participate in real-world activities rather than remaining online. For example, if someone admits they’ve spent their entire weekend scrolling through social media, a friend might playfully tell them to “touch grass” without intending any real criticism.

People even use the expression to describe themselves, particularly when they realize they’ve been spending more time online than they’d like. In those situations, it’s more of a humorous acknowledgment than a genuine insult. Although the expression is most commonly used as a response to someone else’s behavior, there are several ways to incorporate it into everyday conversations. This suggests someone is spending too much time on an insignificant disagreement.

This is a lighthearted acknowledgment that someone needs a break from their phone. This implies that certain users are taking an online discussion too seriously. This means someone plans to spend time away from social media and focus on other activities. The related phrase “touch some grass” carries essentially the same meaning, although “go touch grass” is particularly common when addressing another person.

Although internet slang can disappear almost as quickly as it becomes popular, “touch grass” has shown considerable staying power. The expression has moved beyond its early appearances on Twitter and internet forums, becoming recognizable across multiple social media platforms and even appearing in mainstream publications. Its inclusion in major dictionaries provides another indication of how widely the expression has spread.

And while telling someone to “touch grass” might sound a little harsh, the underlying message is fairly simple: Sometimes it’s worth putting the phone down and spending a little time away from the internet. This article was drafted with the assistance of AI and thoroughly reviewed, edited and fact-checked by Parade editors. See our