I notice people pausing outside my window, children dragging their parents over, wondering how Christmas can be so … so pink, so offbeat, so unusual.

tradition was to drive our rickety minivan to a farm in New Jersey where we would cut down a 12-foot tree that was either tied to the van’s roof or jammed inside.

We sometimes drove home with the back door wide open. Mistakes were made. The tree flew off on the Jersey Turnpike. The van got stuck at the bottom of an icy ramp to the Staten Island Ferry which wasn’t running and hadn’t taken cars in decades — thanks, Papa.

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There was the year we couldn’t get the tree in the house, and the year that we couldn’t get the tree out of the car and had to leave it unattended overnight on the New York City street. We paid neighbors and sometimes strangers to help us maneuver our trees up the stoop and indoors. There was plenty of cursing, but we loved it and did it year after year.

— mainly wood, felt, or papier-mâché — had a story to go with it. My mother and I made a yearly pilgrimage to Matt McGhee in the West Village to add a few carefully selected blown glass pieces at a time to our collection. We didn’t have sets of conventional red balls or baubles, and anything that flashed was off limits. I moved to Los Angeles 17 years ago.

Christmas hits different in SoCal. Carols sound offbeat in warm weather. Christmas lights don’t pop under the endless sunshine. To an East Coast transplant the holiday feels like a Hollywood simulacrum rather than the real deal.

Strangest of all to me were the pop-up Christmas tree lots where trees were sold in balmy weather and often flocked with fake snow . As Bob Dylan has said, “Santa in the desert can really bring you down.

” After a few years I knew it was time to go artificial, fully embracing the forced juxtaposition of wintry traditions and beachy vibes.was a traditional, robust eight-foot spruce that stood proud long into Twelfth Night without dropping a single needle. It didn’t smell like pine , but it satisfied me in ways the sad street trees didn’t.

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The great thing about artificial trees is you can collect them. During the pandemic I added a five-foot silver tinsel tree to my holiday spread — a slim number that I placed next to me at the dinner table. I quickly realized that tinsel trees, because of their sparse needles and visible depths, devour ornaments like Hungry, Hungry Hippos. Suddenly I was getting regular deliveries of vintage mercury glass ornaments from Etsy and eBay.

This was a major departure from the traditions of my youth where each ornament had a story . I got divorced in 2022 and moved into a mid-century apartment. I left the fake spruce and tinsel trees behind because, you know, fresh start. I entered the holiday season with a clean slate ready for a new narrative for me and my then 8-year-old daughter, Loretta.

Which is how I came to purchase a seven-and-a-half-foot pink tinsel tree because nothing says starting over like something you’d never imagined doing before. I have always had a kitschy side. I love beaded curtains, garden gnomes, lava lamps — all the things that played against my analog childhood.

And I figured this big old pink tree would be just one of those weird reflexive or reactionary things I inadvertently did that made me appear challenging, weird, or different — as if this were a choice. What I didn’t realize is that it would deliver actual joy on a grand scale. My friend Lisa came over to help us assemble the profane pink number. It took several hours to get it fluffed out in all its glory.

To my surprise, the tree was quite well-made — sturdy and plush. It filled the living room with shiny pink delight. We took turns stepping out into the yard, marveling at how the color — sometimes bubblegum, sometimes rose gold depending on the light — popped from 50 feet away. The thing sang.

It twinkled. It was downright fun. The tree also swallowed lights and ornaments. I made three trips to Target for string lights and silver garlands.

I went down an internet rabbit hole shopping for vintage Christopher Radko, Shiny Brite, and Kurt Adler ornaments. And let me tell you, even after obsessive purchasing in the tree’s early years, the ornaments were never enough. I’m something of an expert, and I have a system in place for maximizing the big, pink fun.

Day one: Assembling and fluffing the pink lady. This is the most important step. Over the years, I’ve learned there’s no shortcut here. Sure, because she’s flexible, the tweaking, even after decorating, can be endless.

But getting her as loud and proud as possible from the get-go is essential, so it’s important to let her stand for a bit to get the kinks out and achieve her full stature. Day two: Lights and garlands. Garlands, I’ve discovered, are the secret sauce. Sure, my pink tree is as full as an artificial tinsel number can get, but because she’s made of plastic and metal, it’s too easy to see into her skeleton.

Garlands — lots of garlands — add depth and contour that make her appear more generously shaped. The final step is, of course, the ornaments. Lots and lots of ornaments. The more light-catching the better.

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In the last few years, there’s been a literal supernova explosion in the field of retro glass ornaments — think those old-timey, machine-blown glass bulbs doused in mica flakes in the shape of whatever your current kitschy kink or viral food obsession is: Diet Coke , a chopped cheese, a box of Cheetos, pickleball ball paddles , tinned fish, Mayor Mamdani, you name it. And while I’ve added pieces from this cornucopia, I’ve discovered that too much modern kitsch can swamp the pink tree and detract from its actual joyful elegance.

Four holidays on, it’s still hard to stop decorating my tree. She relishes each ornament, coloring it with a lovely rose glow. I find myself sitting in my living room, staring at the tree. She remains unique, beautiful, ridiculous, charming, and totally mine.

And she’s become a bit of a focal point in my small community in South L.A. I notice people pausing outside my window, children dragging their parents over, pointing fingers, wondering how Christmas can be so … so pink, so offbeat, so unusual.

When I started with the tree, I worried that because there wasn’t an individual story behind each ornament, the tree would become a curiosity, an affectation, something that inspired bemused laughter rather than the narrative of the Christmas spirit and family adventure I associated with the trees of my youth. Boy, was I wrong.

Sure, some of my ornaments come from big box stores, greedily purchased en masse, but hey — that’s one way to tell a story, no less valid than the individually acquired pieces from world travel. Just ask Loretta, who remembers us careening through Target way past her bedtime loading up our cart with garlands and ornaments and a forest of bottle-brush trees.

And what I’ve learned is that the tree itself, its yearly emergence and its evolution, is a tale in the making, a story Loretta and I will surely tell for years to come. And when it comes time for her to start her own holiday traditions , she will have the confidence to stray wildly from the paths her parents have set out for her — mire herself in tradition, devote herself to seasonal camp, or do absolutely nothing at all.

Sure, she doesn’t shed and doesn’t have an unsightly watering bowl at her feet, but my tree isn’t fully dressed without her skirt which adds to her dimension and covers her naked wire base. I tried a purple disco-inspired sequined skirt but decided pink fur was the only way to go. When you own a pink tree, you join a community of like-minded alternative decorators.

A few years ago, my friend and editor Gracie Doyle gave me a vintage pink wreath to bolster my artificial pink holiday and signal from the doorway that Christmas hits different here. You can find a similar one here. I’m an anchovy fanatic—my best friend and I have matching anchovy tattoos, and since Christmas is about celebrating friends and family, I like to honor my nearest and dearest on my tree.

There’s a pink option too, but I’ve become increasingly wary of adding too much pink to my pink tree. She’s extra and fabulous and a little over the top. So I gave my tree her own quilted flap bag because every girl needs at least one statement bag. I have always loved this old-fashioned style of embroidered and beaded ornaments, especially now, as they provide a delightful vintage antidote to the glut of kitschy blown glass offerings.

This California State number has just the right retro vibes and palette for my SoCal girl.is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read aboutThe Best Items to Stock for Any Emergency, According to SurvivalistsNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox.

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