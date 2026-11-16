Tom Brady's Excited Reaction to Deebo Samuel's 70-Yard Touchdown Goes Viral in 49ers 46-40 Win Over Cowboys

Tom Brady, calling the 49ers-Cowboys game for Fox, let out a genuine yell during Deebo Samuel's 70-yard touchdown run in San Francisco's 46-40 victory. The unfiltered moment won praise from NFL fans.

Tom Brady is in his third season as Fox's lead NFL analyst and has become one of the most talked-about voices in the booth. On Sunday, during the San Francisco 49ers' wild 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, he delivered another memorable call.

This time it was not a critique or a long explanation. It was simply a loud, genuine yell of excitement. The moment came in the third quarter with the 49ers leading 24-19. Coach Kyle Shanahan called a trick play that fooled the Dallas defense completely.

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49ers Execute Trick Play Touchdown

Quarterback Brock Purdy pitched the ball to running back Kaelon Black, which pulled the entire Cowboys defense to the right side of the field. Black then dumped the ball to wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who sped around to the left side of the field and into the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown. Left tackle Trent Williams hustled down the field to make key blocks, and even Purdy threw the final block to clear Samuel's path.

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Brady, working alongside play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt, could not hold back. It marked Samuel's second touchdown of the game and gave San Francisco a 31-19 lead. The play brought out a crazy noise from Brady that soon had NFL fans in a frenzy. A fan summed up the mood online, writing: Commentators that understand that sometimes we do not need the poem, you can just lose your mind.

Brady later poked fun at himself on social media. He wrote, My bad guys ... turns out I really do just football, adding three laughing emojis over the highlight. It was a candid moment that showed how comfortable the seven-time Super Bowl champion has become in his relatively new role. Brady is in his third year with Fox and has earned more praise from fans since stepping into the role in 2024.

Brady Evolves Into Relatable Broadcaster

After a slow start in his first season, when he often came across as too calculated and a little nervous, he has quickly developed into one of the best in the game. One of his greatest strengths is also one of the most relatable: he sounds like every fan watching from a couch or a seat at a sports bar. When a big play unfolds, Brady does not stay quiet and let Burkhardt carry the call.

He does the opposite, letting out genuine noises of excitement that show how much he loves what he is seeing. During Sunday's game, there were multiple moments when all he could do was yell out in delight as wild plays happened. Football is supposed to be a fun game. Too often, viewers hear guys in suits on TV yelling about what is wrong with a star player or why a team is doing everything wrong.

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That gets old quickly and can make fans forget why they love sitting down each Sunday to watch. Then there is Brady, a man who did it all in his career and then was handed one of the biggest jobs in television, along with a very big bag of money. That could have led to him becoming another very serious guy in a suit. Instead, he has gone a different way, and the viewers are benefiting.

Comedy Enhances Live Broadcast Appeal

Brady has become so comfortable this year that he has even let out a few bad words on live television. In the past, those mistakes might have been frowned upon by his bosses and the fans watching. Instead, they have made him more human and more enjoyable to listen to. The game itself turned into a thriller.

Dallas cut a 19-point deficit to just six points in the final four minutes. Both teams answered with a touchdown, and the Cowboys brought the score to 46-40 with 43 seconds remaining. After three plays, the 49ers punted on their next possession, and Dallas's hope for an onside kick did not follow through in the final seconds. The 8-1 Niners head to Mexico City next week to face the Vikings (7-2) at Estadio Banorte.

The Cowboys (4-6) will host the Titans. Brady, meanwhile, continues to show why he has become such a popular voice. Here is hoping he continues down the road he is on as an announcer, because it is exactly what the game needs.