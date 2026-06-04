What to Wear to the Gym to Ace the Sporty-Chic Aesthetic This Summer

Getting dressed shouldn’t be the hardest part of your workout.

Figuring out what to wear to the gym has its hurdles. Activewear outfits have leveled up over the years—and I hate to break it to you, but throwing on anno longer cuts it if you’re really trying to impress.

These days, it’s all about workout gear that provides support, withstands sweat,, your workout look should be stylish, sure, but also comfy enough that it doesn’t get in the way of your movements. Luckily, we’ve already done the legwork for you. Below, you can take most of thesestraight from your workout to wherever you’re headed next—brunch, errands, class, you name it. Here’s what to wear to the gym in 2026.about hitting the reformer or mat.

It’s also an opportunity to get an accomplished “I did it” mirror pic while you’re at it. Aside from the essentials—you’ll want to have a towel and a water bottle by your side—bring a trusty headband to keep your hair in place and complement your. Oh, and don’t forget the customary grip socks.

If you’re looking to switch things up, feel free to wear a one-piece instead. Cardio exercises like running, jumping rope, and kickboxing, require strong support in some places and free airflow in others. The answer, of course, is a heavy-duty sports bra and airy shorts with a liner for a little extra coverage. Grippy, supportive Salomons offer just enough bounce for high-intensity workouts without beingcushy.

And because you’re most definitely going to be sweating for the better part of an hour, some chic wristbands will come in clutch while adding polish to your look. Win-win. Heated or not, yoga always calls for a cute set. If you want to push your studio style a bit, eschew a one-color set for something less matchy-matchy.

The rest of your accessories can add to the palette, making for a look that you’ll want to wear long before and after your class—at least depending on your sweat situation.are perfect for the gym, especially if you’re lifting weights. Build muscle in style by pairing the bottoms with a loose tank that shows off your gains. Flat-soled training shoes are a must, since they’ll help you achieve perfect form and increase your stability.

Throw on some chic over-ear headphones to blast hype music while looking unbothered and effortlessly cool. Naturally, the growing popularity of the ballerina aesthetic has coincided with the rise of barre—and both have proven they’re here to stay. Dress up your body-skimming top with a pair of super-trendy, which you’ll want to wear well beyond the gym.

Lean fully into the ballet vibes with a cloudlike duffel bag andWhether you’re picking up running as a hobby or heading into a major race, you should prep in style. Refresh your workout wardrobe with aand extra-light shorts that offer coverage while wicking away sweat. Go comfy with a pair of sneakers that will give you the perfect amount of bounce in each step.

A quick-drying baseball cap gives your ’fit a sporty edge—and you’ll be incognito enough in case you run into a familiar face.





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