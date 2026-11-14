What to watch: Terrific ‘Club Kid,’ ‘Rocky’ will restore your faith in humanity

Could heartfelt, feel-good movies be making a comeback?

Trinity AudioIs the age of cynicism dead? Two new major releases suggest that sentimental human dramas might be making a comeback. A big hurray to that.and “I Play Rocky,” as well as a shocker of Hulu docuseries, a pointed horror comedy with a feminist bent, a lovely indie drama about wading through the tidal waves of grief.

Jordan Firstman flips the switch on a rather wrung-out premise –— the “hey, guess what? You’re a dad and here’s the kid you never knew you had” one. Back in the day, Adam Sandler might have starred in it, and odds are it would have aged horribly.

Also read Shygirl, Moby Drop New Songs for 'Club Kid' Soundtrack

In Firstman’s soul-enriching feature-length directorial debut, the “Rotting in the Sun” and HBO Max series “ I Love LA” star and content creator, expounds further on themes he nurtured in his short films to create something that thrums with a raw, intoxicating energy you might experience dancing your butt off at New York’s hottest night club but also a relatable tenderness that is so heartwarming you’ll all but melt in your seat.

Nothing feels fake or forced throughout Firstman’s well-written father-son drama where immature club promoter and low-level drug dealer Peter Green discovers with a knock at his door that a drugged-out threesome from years back produced something incredible — Arlo . The boy’s mother just died and Peter — who parties hard and feels like damaged goods himself — is left caring for the wise-beyond-his-years 10-year-old from England, a kid who is immensely lovable but is just that, a kid, and gets into scuffles at the park.

It’s a huge responsibility for someone who doesn’t like too many responsibilities, but the two bond through music, and that affection and respect for each other only deepens and grows from there. Yes you will laugh and you will cry. You can count on that. And that is a good thing.

Arlo gets integrated into the nightclub scene and spins tunes with the assistance of DJ Saffron . In less skilled hands, there would have been a more judgmental reaction to the drug taking and long hard nights, but Firstman celebrates community and connection in a disconnected world while not shrugging off how a lot of it can make someone feel hollow.

He’s a natural storyteller along with an engaging screen presence, and he’s come up with a role that fits him well and shows he has a broader range, as Peter undergoes a sea change. It’s a beautiful relationship to observe with each of these “lost boys” becoming more whole together.

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Peter’s colorful friends, especially scene stealer Eldar Isgandarov as his opportunistic freeloader of a roommate and Diego Calva as a dreamy child social worker and Risin9, collectively create a robust found family. Firstman knows these characters through and through as well as the night club scene. But it’s really the heartfelt moments between father and son that distinguish “Club Kid” and make us wonder at the end just who is the club kid in the title.

It’s uncanny how much up-and-coming actor Anthony Ippolito inhabits the soul of struggling actor and prolific screenwriter Sylvester Stallone in Peter Farrelly’s crowd pleaser on the magic of moviemaking. Ippolito nails Stallone’s swagger, his mumble talk, his tough guy from the Bronx looks and even his welcoming demeanor, channeling Stallone in his very early years. He’s so good you continually forget that you’re watching anyone other than Stallone on that screen.

That exceptional performance is aided in every way by a funny, entertaining screenplay from Peter Gamble and some nostalgic and energetic direction from Farrelly. The plot is a bit of a quick read: A struggling Stallone keeps getting passed over and dismissed as dumb based on his looks and speech, until — at long last — one of the many screenplays he has dashed off, a teeny boxing film called “Rocky,” catches the interest of two hot-shot producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff . They like what they’ve read but don’t like Stallone’s insistence that he, an untested lead actor, step into the ring to play Rocky Balboa. There is comical negotiating back and forth, much of which involves throwing gobs of money at Stallone so he will agree not to star.

His unwillingness to cave as the dollar signs go up threatens the whole deal, and in this era where billionaires rule the world it’s undeniably appealing to see someone stand by their principles. Another appealing portion of the film finds the cash-strapped cast and crew — at the behest of director John G. Avildsen — scurrying all over Philly to shoot and wrap the film in time for the bean-counters.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Farrelly knows the right time to summon the spirit-soaring “Gonna Fly Now” song and to give the audience exactly what they’re clamoring for — re-enacting the classic scene of Rocky in grey sweats racing up those steps and raising his arms in triumph. It’s an indelible and exhilarating cinematic moment that’s re-created with so much heart and affection.

Like everything else in “I Play Rocky,” the supporting performances are superb. So is the overall soundtrack, the adorable dog and those ‘70s flourishes.

“I Play Rocky” revels in all of that and its love for movies and underdog stories; it reminds us why we fell in love with “Rocky” in the first place. “I’m the sanest person I’ve ever met. ” So opines governess Winifred Notty in the opening voice-over of director Zachary Wigon’s wicked and pointed adaptation of Virginia Feito’s praised feminist thriller.

Notty is, of course, unhinged — so much so she collects gruesome body parts and then tucks them away in her room at a 1858 English manor where she is charged with tending to the wretched son and the afterthought of a daughter of a well-heeled, caste-systeming couple . But is she a full-blown loon?

By the time you’ve reached the gory conclusion of Feito’s blistering takedown of a patriarchal society where men reign, women are told to refrain and only male heirs are allowed to matter, you suspect that maybe, just maybe, there’s a bloody shred of truth to what Winifred’s claiming. If not, payback can be cathartic when it’s aimed at someone who espouses that “no good maid should have creative aspirations!

” Told in chapters and looking just about as stately as a Jane Austen production, Wigon’s diabolical horror comedy skewers an unjust society and gives ample opportunity for two terrific actors to cut loose: Monroe, who flashes a Joker-like smile and twitches and facial tics at the right moments but never overdoes it, and Wilson, who is so good at being paranoid and complicit even if she is a byproduct of her female station. Not all of it sticks, though, and it flubs a fever dream finale that honestly would work better on the page than on film.

Easy to forgive since “Victorian Psycho” takes healthy whacks at a deserving target to the point that it makes one wonder at the end who are the true psychos chopping others down to size. Hulu’s three episode docuseries produces just as many shocks and jaw drops as Netflix’s “The Tiger King” and, for that matter, the eyebrows raised in “You Can See Everything.

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” It goes full bore into the seedy manosphere and what a frightening, unhinged place it is to visit. You almost want to take a shower after. It exposes an unsavory, disturbing trend in social influencing, one that preys on unstable emotional guys and extolls the virtues of getting big and strong and obnoxious in the most unnatural way possible.

Director Stacey Lee sinks us into this unseemly swamp where fertilizer and insulin gets touted to build muscle with performance enhancement drugs and biohacks ruling the day. She centers mostly on former Sacramento area resident Dr. Tony Huge and his insanely successful online outfit , Enhanced Athlete. He disciples who inject and ingest things that are not approved. Alcohol, though, is frowned upon.

Hughes is a piece of work and has a “harem” in Thailand where he now lives and has attracted the attention and sometimes the residence of some of the most high-profile influencers in the Looksmaxxing movement, including Clavicular and the late Connor Murphy amongst others. Lee’s series grows progressively darker as we meet Hughes’ numerous associates – including the once popular Leo & Longevity – some of whom have wound up either dead or disappeared.

Was foul play involved? Were these deaths attributable to a max masculine movement where going viral and attaining wealth and babes means more than anything else? Those questions don’t entirely get resolved and haunt the proceedings and the afterwards. Lee does a fearless job of calling to the carpet Dr. Tony Huge and others.

Anyone who has a teen-aged son should at least watch an episode or two to enlighten themselves given that Dr. Tony likes to appeal to the young. Since the manosphere’s reach appears to have no bounds and no ultimate brakes have been applied to halt them in their track marks, this is a wake-up call to not just parents but everyone who looks to so-called “experts” who lack the creds and the ethics.

There’s no right or wrong way to grieve, the only constant is there’s the need to let go and grieve. How long that takes and how we trundle along to fill spaces and empty holes left inside and around us after someone’s abrupt departure is partly what Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson’s complex drama is about, and sets itself apart from other coming-of-age dramas.

As with their previous feature – 2024’s “Ghostlight” – the characters they create in “Mouse” experience sorrow and pain and struggle to move forward from it. They don’t do the right things and don’t always act the way others find acceptable, and that’s what makes “Mouse” such a humane and human experience. The time is 2002 and the place is Little Rock, Arkansas, on the cusp of the happy occasion when high school is ending and summer vacation is starting.

A tragic single car accident destroys that by stunning the community with the news that radiant teen Callie – someone everyone loved – has been killed. Her death propels two people who felt the most for her – “perfect” mom Helen and her close but socially awkward friend Minnie aka “Mouse” – to grow close, perhaps too close, for their own good.

Minnie starts to spend more time with Helen at her stately home and shrugs off her less coiffed mom Barbara . You might expect a drawn-out fight between these two moms, but “Mouse” is far more real and empathetic but also darkly humorous at times than that.

It’s a film to cherish because it actually cherishes so-called “peculiar” people as they try to figure out where their life is heading and unknowingly teach others a lesson that being different is not a bad thing. For a movie that aligns itself around a death, “Mouse” celebrates the messiness, the cruelties and the joys of life and how connections can lead to better understanding about who we are and who the people around us are.

It’s another gem from two exciting indie filmmakers who show great care and compassion for all the multi-faceted characters they so gracefully create. Contact Randy Myers at soitsrandy@gmail.com.