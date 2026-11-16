What to Stream: ‘GTA VI,’ ‘Always Lalisa,’ ‘The Altruists’ and ‘Steps’

The long-awaited arrival of “Grand Theft Auto VI” and a new documentary about K-pop star Lisa are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

This image released by Sony Music Vision shows Lisa in a scene from the music documentary “Always Lalisa. ” and a new documentary about K-pop star Lisa are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: a John Madden biopic starring Nicolas Cage, the final season of “Yellowjackets” and the animated movie “Steps.

” This combination of images shows promotional art for the films “Madden,” from left, “Steps,” and “Tony. ” This album cover image released by Craft Recordings shows the 25th Anniversary edition of “Reveal. ” This image released by Netflix shows Léa Seydoux, left, and Jella Haase in a scene from “Gentle Monster.

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” This image released by Netflix shows Léa Seydoux, left, and Laurence Rupp in a scene from “Gentle Monster. ” This image released by Sony Music Vision shows Lisa in a scene from the music documentary “Always Lalisa. ” This combination of images shows promotional art for the films “Madden,” from left, “Steps,” and “Tony.

” — Nicolas Cage gained weight and wore prosthetics to play football coach-turned-broadcaster John Madden in a new film from David O. Russell, streaming on Prime Video on Wednesday. Kathryn Hahn plays his wife Virginia, while Christian Bale plays Al Davis in “Madden. ”will be available on HBO Max starting Friday. The film, from director and cowriter Matt Johnson, stars Dominic Sessa as the late celebrity chef.

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In his AP review, Mark Kennedy wrote that it “is a coming-of-age tale for a modern culinary giant. Set over just a summer, it’s also clearly an appetizer. And like all first courses, it leaves you with a nice first taste — but still hungry. ” — “Steps” reimagines the Cinderella story from the point of view of the evil stepsisters.

The animated musical, streaming on Netflix on Friday, features a starry voice cast including Ali Wong, as the misunderstood stepsister, and Amanda Seyfried as Cinderella, as well as Daniel Radcliffe, Bette Midler and Peter Dinklage.in which Léa Seydoux grapples with the realization that her husband and father of her child engages with online child sexual abuse. Sony Music Vision documentary “Always Lalisa” will become available to stream on Wednesday when it debuts on YouTube Premium.

In the film, director Sue Kim follows Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, through a pivotal year as she launches her first solo album,has had a career like few others: First, as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, and then as On Monday, a new documentary detailing his life and career, “Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie,” will debut on Disney+ and Hulu.

It’s a remarkable story — for both the diehard fan and the curious viewer. On Friday, the legendary alternative rock band will release a 25th anniversary edition of the 2001 album “Reveal,” complete with “The Black Session Revealed,” a collection of 17 previously unreleased tracks recorded for Radio France in Paris in May 2001. , who ran its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Boyle told The Associated Press that he was drawn to the relationship itself.

“I feel like everyone has been in that thing where they love someone and they can’t communicate. I wanted to tell that story. ” The pair’s schemes left an $8 billion hole in customer funds.after his 2023 conviction, while Ellison, who took a plea deal and testified against him, was released in January. The series premieres Thursday.returns Friday, on Paramount+ as the soccer team’s rescue nears.

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The survivors race to bury their sins before help arrives. Readjusting to civilization after 19 months in the wilderness won’t be easy, as secrets loom and consequences for their actions remain.left off. The first episode, “Family & Trust,” covers her preparations to return to the White House, and the second, “Pride & Honor,” begins just after the 47th Presidential Inauguration. ’s series.

Walker Scobell returns as Percy, who is shown holding up the sky in the first teaser. The season has eight episodes and is released weekly.follows MI6 officer Kate Henderson as a covert investigation turns up evidence that a high-ranking U.K. politician may be a Russian asset. Gemma Arterton stars in the five-part series, adapted from Tom Bradby’s novel of the same name. It debuts Sunday on MGM+.is almost here.

So what’s it about? Well, this is the story of Jason and Lucia, two young lovers with nothing better to do other than stealing cars, robbing civilians and running from the cops. When a simple job goes haywire, they find themselves enmeshed in a conspiracy that stretches across Rockstar Games’ flamboyant version of Florida.

If you’ve played in the “GTA” sandbox before, you know to expect plenty of violence, raunch, reckless driving and other socially irresponsible shenanigans — though apparently you can play basketball, pool and minigolf if you need a break from all the mayhem. Put the pedal to the metal Thursday on PlayStation 5 or Xbox X/S.