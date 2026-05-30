What to read this weekend: The Dorians and Red Roots

Here’s what we read and liked this week.

May 30, 2026 2:00 pm EST, a novel by Nick Cutter, and Lorenzo De Felici's comic series,It should become clear pretty quickly that the title here is a nod to one of this book's major influences, Oscar Wilde's.

Five people on their deathbeds are interrupted by a mysterious person offering a second chance at life: an experimental treatment that could give them back their youth. This sort of thing always goes"The remarkable secret lies in the high-tech harnessing of an ancient and extraordinary biological agent...one with no conscience, yet possessed with a single-minded purpose that has helped it persist for eons: the will to survive," per the book's description. A lot about.

A young genius with bad people skills unlocks the secret to enduring youth, giving way to moral and literal catastrophe as the reality unfolds into something no one is prepared for. It's a pretty thrilling ride, and there's some real shudder-inducing body horror in here. , it felt like every time I turned the page I found myself looking at something new that made me say,"wtf is going on?!

" I mean that in a good way. I truly had no idea where this was taking me at any step of the way with the first issue, and the second issue, which came out this week, only amplified that. At the start, we're introduced to two characters whose stories seem unrelated: a teacher who makes a horrifying discovery in her home one day, and a guy who is on a killing rampage.

When their worlds collide, things only get stranger.is a really bizarre, really good time so far, and I have a feeling that things are only going to get weirder.





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