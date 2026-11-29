Call it unprecedented or overdue, but a change was made during the Sunday contest between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. Their right tackle, Austin J

Call it unprecedented or overdue, but a change was made during the Sunday contest between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. Their right tackle, Austin Jackson, exited the game due to a knee injury, according to the team, with Chukwuebuka Godrick filling in for the time being.

However, in the 30 minutes or so between Jackson exiting the game and the moment the Dolphins made it official during halftime that he left due to injury, just about everyone was convinced he was benched, not injured. The reasoning is obvious, as he was responsible for two sacks by New York's rookie edge rusher, David Bailey.

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It would be cynical to assume Miami isn't being truthful about the reason Jackson left the game, but looking back on the season he's had, it's amazing he's been the starter for this long. Looking ahead, depending on how serious the "injury" is, right tackle will feature Godrick, which could be for the better rather than for the worse. It's not ridiculous to say Jackson has been the worst offensive tackle in the NFL.