What to know for the 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery: Teams, odds, top prospects and how to watch

Six WNBA franchises have a shot at landing the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft. Here's everything to know for Sunday's draft lottery.

On “Warriors Pregame Live,” Kerith Burke and Zena Keita reflect on the Golden State Valkyries’ rise to 2026 WNBA champions in just two seasons. Six teams enter Sunday's WNBA draft lottery with a shot at landing the top overall pick in next year's draft.

The potential 2027 draft class is headlined by the star-studded trio of So, which other teams are in contention for the top pick, and when is the event being held? Here's everything to know about the 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery:The lottery is used to set the order of the top seven picks in the draft. It incorporates the non-playoff teams from the previous season.

Also read JuJu Watkins projected No. 1 WNBA pick in latest 2027 mock draft

The lottery odds are assigned based on cumulative records over the past two seasons, with the worst team having the best odds. This lottery features a pair of expansion franchises that just debuted in 2026 — the Tempo andThe Comets, formerly the Sun, had a lottery-low .250 winning percentage over the last two seasons, while the Tempo posted the same winning percentage in their inaugural season. That's why Houston and Toronto are tied for the top odds.

For the lottery, teams are assigned a varying numbers of four-digit combinations. The Comets and Tempo will each be assigned a lottery-high 329 out of the possible 1,000 combinations. Once the combinations are assigned to teams, it's time to award the top pick. For the drawing, 14 ping pong balls numbered 1-14 are placed in a machine.

Advertisement

Then, four balls are drawn from the machine and the team with that combination wins the No. 1 pick. The process is then repeated to award the second pick. After the first two picks are assigned, the remainder of the lottery order is set by cumulative winning percentage from worst to best. While the Comets and Tempo have equal lottery odds, Houston can drop no further than third.

That's because Toronto won the regular-season series over Houston last season. So if the Comets and Tempo are leapfrogged by two teams, Houston will pick third and Toronto will select fourth. When is the 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery? The event is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT.after missing all of last season due to a torn ACL she suffered in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The 6-2 guard was an AP First Team All-American in each of her first two seasons, winning consensus National Player of the Year honors as a sophomore. In the 2024-25 campaign, she averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists with shooting splits of 42.6/32.5/82.0.is a bucket-getter and defensive menace.

A three-time AP All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the 5-7 guardthird in the nation in points and first in steals last season, while adding 6.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists with shooting splits of 47.5/25.4/83.3. She also broke the NCAA records for steals in a game and in a season en route to being named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year..

Advertisement

The 6-1 forward is coming off her best season in which she posted career highs in points , rebounds , steals and field goal percentage . Beyond the three headliners, here are some of the other top players who could be part of the 2027 draft class: French centerGabby Williams caught fire in the second half and the Golden State Valkyries came from behind to beat the Atlanta Dream in Game 7 of the WNBA finals.

, the consensus National Player of the Year last season, is not eligible for the WNBA draft until 2028. NCAA athletes must meetBe four years removed from high school graduation. Strong, a junior, turns 21 next year. The three-round draft will be held Monday, April 12.

Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss potential WNBA commissioner candidates, including Nneka Ogwumike, Jess Smith and Bethany Donaphin, and what the league needs from its next leader.