Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic stands poised to go public at a valuation north of $1 trillion, marking a major test for the AI boom.

posed by AI has grown in recent months, resulting in part from security incidents disclosed by Anthropic as well as the high-profile resignation of a researcher at the company.

Nvidia, a high-flying AI firm and a partner of Anthropic, suffered a leadership shakeup last week as CEO Jensen Huangover allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down about 4% since Huang resigned. Huang admitted in an internal message to Nvidia staff that he had been "unfaithful to his wife," though he did not name the person with whom he had been involved.

Also read Anthropic reportedly prices its IPO at $83 per share, valuing the AI giant at $1.5 trillion

The IPO will pull in fresh funds for the San Francisco-based firm, which aims to compete in a potentially lucrative but cost-intensive section of the AI industry centered on advanced models and the tools they empower.

"Building and scaling frontier intelligence is one of the most important and capital-intensive endeavors in history," Anthropic said in aits initial public offering of 980 million shares at $83 a share -- raising $81 billion. Anthropic will trade under the ticker symbol "ANT.

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" The company significantly expanded its revenue at the outset of 2026, but it continued to suffer losses. Anthropic earned $16.3 billion in revenue over the first six months of this year, growing nearly 14-fold from the same period a year earlier, according to a government filing. Still, the company reported a net loss of $80.7 billion over the first six months of this year, indicating the scale of its spending over that period.

The company's other founders are Daniela Amodei, the company's chair, president and Dario's sister; Tom Brown, chief compute officer; Jack Clark, head of public benefit; Jared Kaplan, chief science officer; Sam McCandlish, chief architect; and Christopher Olah, interpretability research lead. The founders each hold a stake of 3.6% to 3.7% of the company's voting common shares, and they each plan to sell a small portion of their stake when the company goes public, according to a financial filing.

At the previously anticipated share price of $70 to $78, the portion of the stake to be sold by each one would amount to about $250 million. The remaining stake held by each -- about 3.2% -- would be valued at more than $17 billion. Anthropic will all but certainly become a part of people's 401 accounts soon.

Those accounts often hold index funds, which are pegged to major indexes like the Nasdaq.a rule change in May permitting "fast entry" to the Nasdaq-100 for some major IPOs. Over the ensuing weeks, some other top exchanges also tweaked their rules, though their eligibility requirements vary.

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"Although Anthropic is unlikely to join the S&P 500 before late 2027 because of eligibility requirements, it is expected to be added to other indexes relatively soon after listing," Brian Therien, senior analyst at Edward Jones, told ABC News in a statement. What do analysts think of the stock? AI as a transformational and lucrative technology, while warning about possible catastrophic risk that could bring financial fallout for shareholders.

A financial filing last month presents AI as "one of the most consequential technologies in human history. If managed well, it could rapidly accelerate scientific innovation, greatly increase economic growth rates, bring cures for major diseases within reach, and solve problems that have resisted generations of human effort.

"In a report ahead of the IPO, financial research firm Morningstar voiced optimism about the stock but also cautioned about a very high degree of uncertainty surrounding the firm's prospects. "We have a positive outlook on Anthropic's ability to remain at the frontier of artificial intelligence model research," MorningstarStill, Morningstar said its warning about uncertainty "reflects our view on the wide range of financial outcomes for a business investing heavily in large language models, a nascent technology. "Exclusive: Mamdani, Tisch on disbanding NYPD SRG protest unit