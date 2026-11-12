NOAA warns strong El Niño could become most powerful since 1950

NOAA reports El Niño is intensifying and has a 60% chance of becoming the strongest on record since 1950, with California facing a wetter winter and global weather impacts likely through early 2027.

El Niño is gaining strength in the Pacific Ocean and could become the most powerful recorded weather phenomenon since 1950, according to a new outlook released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA says there is a 60% chance this year's El Niño becomes the strongest on record, and forecasters expect it to keep intensifying before gradually weakening in early 2027. The agency's Climate Prediction Center reports a greater than 79% chance that strong to very strong El Niño conditions will persist from January through March 2027. Temperatures in portions of the eastern equatorial Pacific have climbed more than 4 degrees Celsius above normal, and unusually warm waters are spreading farther west.

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Unprecedented Sea Surface Temperatures Rise

This is not your normal El Niño, said Daniel Rudnick, a physical oceanographer at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography. NOAA determines an El Niño event is taking place when conditions are detected in the tropical Pacific for at least a three-month period, five times in a row. An event is declared when sea surface temperatures rise 0.5 degrees Celsius or more above average.

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If temperatures reach 2 degrees or more above average for five consecutive three-month periods, the event is considered very strong. As of Nov. 12, sea surface temperature anomalies topped 4 degrees Celsius. NOAA's next El Niño update is scheduled for Dec. 10. El Niño is a climate pattern defined by warming waters in a specific region of the Pacific Ocean near the equator.

It occurs every two to seven years and usually lasts between nine and 12 months. When El Niño is active, a large portion of the world gets warmer. The phenomenon disrupts atmospheric circulation and influences weather patterns around the globe. Recent El Niño events happened from 2023 to 2024, 2018 to 2019, 2014 to 2016, 2009 to 2010, and 2004 to 2005.

Heavy Rain And Flooding Threaten California

California could be among the areas most affected by the intensifying pattern, which has historically been associated with wetter winters across the southern United States. In Southern California, stronger El Niño events can increase the likelihood of storms arriving from the Pacific, potentially bringing heavy rainfall, flooding and other hazards. Northern portions of North America tend to experience milder and drier winter conditions during El Niño years. The impacts vary widely around the world.

Some parts of South America, Africa, Australia and southern Asia can experience prolonged drought, while other regions face unusually heavy rainfall and destructive flooding. Northern South America and central Africa are typically drier through winter months. Eastern Asia and southern South America are forecast to receive more precipitation, which could improve drought conditions but also raises risks for severe flooding. Agriculture, fishing industries and communities dependent on rainfall for water and electricity can face major consequences.

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Atlantic Storms Suppress While Pacific Intensifies

In the Atlantic, El Niño generally creates conditions that suppress tropical storm development, while warmer Pacific waters can help fuel more powerful hurricanes and typhoons. That contrast has been particularly noticeable this year. The Eastern Pacific has already seen 21 named tropical systems, while 32 typhoons have been tracked in the Western Pacific, according to CBS News.

In the Western Pacific, tropical cyclones are more likely to become hazardous super typhoons during El Niño, at times bringing catastrophic impacts to parts of eastern Asia. Meteorologists watch Saharan dust moving off western Africa to predict Atlantic tropical activity. During El Niño, drier conditions enhance Saharan dust, which decreases the potential for tropical activity. In 2015, only 12 named tropical systems were tracked in the Atlantic while the Eastern Pacific saw 18 named systems, similar to this year.

Super El Niño Not Official Meteorological Term

Hype has swirled around the phrase super El Niño, which describes a particularly strong and impactful event. It is not an official term, and neither NOAA nor the World Meteorological Organization recognizes it. Instead, both agencies categorize this year's El Niño as very strong. NOAA cautioned that even an exceptionally powerful El Niño does not guarantee every region will experience the extreme weather typically associated with the phenomenon.

In September, researchers at the University of Chicago predicted that an estimated 451,000 people could be affected by the event, though the specific context of that estimate was not detailed in the available reports. Researchers have also raised concerns about broader consequences of the unusually warm conditions. The agency's next update, scheduled for Dec. 10, will provide further guidance on the event's strength and expected duration.