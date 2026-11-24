Refunds, tarmac protections, baggage trackers and DOT complaints: A consumer rights expert walks travelers through their rights and options for holiday flight delays and cancellations.

DENVER — Holiday travel is stressful enough on its own, but on the heels of recent FAA disruptions and airline outages, travelers boarding flights for the holidays this year may find themselves a little more on edge than usual.

So what actually happens if your flight gets delayed or canceled, and what are you entitled to when things go wrong? Danny Katz, the executive director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group, said you are entitled to a refund anytime a flight is canceled no matter the reason. You also qualify for a refund if a domestic flight is delayed three or more hours, or an international flight is delayed six or more hours.

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Watch the full story in the video player below: Holiday travel: Know your passenger rights for delays and cancellations That protection is also why Katz cautions travelers against assuming they need to pay extra for insurance when booking a flight. Katz explained that the decision ultimately comes down to weighing the risk against the cost.

"If there are delays and other things that could impact, you know, hotel stays and rental cars, then you should do the math, do the calculation, and see if it's worth that extra cost," said Katz. For travelers who do consider buying coverage, Katz said the most important step is to read the fine print carefully to understand exactly what the policy costs and what it actually covers, including whether it protects against weather issues, missed connections or getting sick before a trip.

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Beyond insurance, Katz said one of the best ways to reduce the chances of a disrupted trip is to plan ahead and build in plenty of buffer time, especially for travelers connecting to a cruise or tour, who he recommends should arrive at their destination a day or more early. He also urged travelers to place a tracker in any checked bags.

"Too often, airlines have lost bags and had a hard time figuring out where they are. So it's always good to put a tracker in the bag if you are going to check it," he said. Passengers also have specific rights if they find themselves stuck on the tarmac, Katz said.

After two hours sitting on the tarmac, passengers are entitled to food and water, and after three hours, they are entitled to get off the plane, provided there is no security risk, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Katz said he recommends downloading individual airline apps, which he describes as one of the fastest ways to learn whether a flight has been canceled or delayed and one of the easiest ways to rebook when plans change.

Maryann Toft and Russell Neal said their flight from Denver to Dallas on Nov. 14 was caught up in the recent nationwide FAA ground stop, which led to several cancellations and airline changes. Their return trip to Denver then hit a three-hour delay. Rather than drive through the mountains to Granby in the dark on Monday night, the couple decided to book a nearby hotel instead.

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"This afternoon they gave me a $12 voucher for a free drink," said Neal. "We fly a lot. We deal with delays, but there's a point where it's like it gets ridiculous, and they should offer some kind of compensation more than just a drink," said Toft. A report from the U.S. PIRG Education Fund found that air travel in 2025 had its worst on-time performance since 2014, with nearly 1 in 4 flights failing to arrive on time.

The report ranked Hawaiian, Delta and Southwest as the best carriers for on-time performance, while Frontier, JetBlue and American ranked among the worst. Tarmac delays, the very situation Katz warns travelers about, also grew significantly, surging 63% in 2025, according to the report. The DOT tracks tarmac delays that exceed three hours for domestic flights and four hours for international flights.

The longest domestic tarmac delay of the year came aboard United flight 2852, traveling from Newark, New Jersey to Denver on July 14, 2025. That flight spent 7 hours and 32 minutes on the tarmac, according to the report.

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