The holiday season is about to shine a little brighter in Midtown as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree prepares to light up on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit for the season on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 in New York. The 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce from East Greenbush, NY, is decorated with 57,350 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and a Swarovski crystal star.

The tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Here’s what you need to know about the star-studded spectacle:This year’s tree is a 76-foot Norway spruce from West Edmeston, New York. Donated by Rebecca Decker, the tree is about 75 years old, measures roughly 50 feet across and weighs approximately 11 tons.

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It arrived at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 7 after being transported to Manhattan and lifted into place by crane in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The tree will be covered with more than 50,000 multicolored, energy-efficient LED lights stretched across about five miles of wire. Adorning the evergreen is a massive Swarovski star at the top.