What to know about the demining and escort mission that US allies want for the Strait of Hormuz

France and Britain have been working on the plans for months.

A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Thursday, June 11, 2026. would aim to reassure crews and shipping insurers that vessels can safely navigate the narrow waterway again, by removing any explosive mines and potentially providing military escorts.when the war was raging, saying warships could escort tankers and container ships through the maritime chokepoint when the conflict dies down.that he doesn’t see a need for “much help” because the strait is “going to be open” thanks to the tentative deal with Iran.

“But I don’t think it’s a bad idea to have a ship or two up here from a few countries. You’d be a great country to do it,” Trump told the French leader. Here’s a closer look at the envisioned mission that U.S. allies are pitching to speed the return of oil and gas supplies: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Monday, June 15, 2026.

and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. allies said they “are committed to playing our part” to urgently reopen the waterway “with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation. ” The statement was issued by France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Italy, later joined by Canada — all members, with the United States, of the They proposed “a strictly defensive and independent mission to reassure commercial shipping and conduct mine clearance operations.

” French President Emmanuel Macron visits security forces ahead of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Monday, June 15, 2026. CORRECTION: Corrects all details due to copy/paste errorFrance’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, is already in the region. Macron dispatched it first to the eastern Mediterranean Other nations deployed in the region that could quickly help include the Netherlands, Italy and the U.K., Macron said.

The French leader told Trump that French fighter aircraft could take part in observation missions over the vital waterway as soon as Tuesday, followed “within 48 hours” by frigates “and within two to three days, the aircraft carrier. ” “Of course, all this supposes that it is desired and requested,” Macron said.

“Perhaps it will not be wanted and perhaps it will not be necessary. But in any case, it reflects our willingness to help. ” Mine-clearing vessels would aim to rid the waterway of those underwater dangers for shipping that can be rocket-propelled, cabled or sit on the seabed and be triggered by sound, movement or light. Trump said mines have been found and that efforts to locate others continue but that the strait “is already partially opened.

”aboard a vessel, the RFA Lyme Bay, as it waited off the coast of Gibraltar last month to be deployed. French, American, British and other naval crews already have experience of escorting civilian ships through hostile fire in the region. They previously defended cargo vessels through attacks in the Red Sea carried out by French frigates used machine guns, cannons and sophisticated air-defense missiles to fend off Houthi strikes.

The French frigate Alsace downed three ballistic missiles in the Red Sea in 2024 as it was escorting a container ship. The ship’s commander at the time, Capt. Jérôme Henry, told the AP that being on the receiving end of the potentially deadly strikes was unnerving and exhausting. The sea battles also If deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, naval crews would be hoping for fewer dangers if the ceasefire holds.

But with Iran still believed to be armed with stocks of missiles, drones and other weaponry, warships’ defensive systems could be used to fend off any attacks if the ceasefire breaks down.

“Once there is a ceasefire, the need for a naval mission is significantly reduced,” said Max Bergmann, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C. , think tank.

“A U.K.-French naval presence will no doubt have some security benefits. It might raise the stakes for Iran to rekindle the war; it demonstrates European commitment to Gulf states; and it might reassure shipping and insurance companies,” he said.

“But we should not overstate its utility. ” Joint French-British planning for the mission has involved nations as far afield as Australia, South Korea and Japan, Bahrain and Qatar in the Gulf, Canada, and more than a dozen in Europe. A meeting of defense ministers and other representatives that France and Britain convened last month about the plans brought together 38 countries.





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