Pope Leo XIV’s weeklong visit to Spain will bring him to a once-staunchly Catholic country that has long been in the throes of waning religious practice.

More than half of Latin Americans deported from US to Congo are now back homeA federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesSenate OKs $70B immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban Trump's settlement fundBears say they are moving forward with Northwest Indiana location for new stadiumActor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72AP Entertainment WireThe US job market is strong but many Americans are still frustrated by prospects and rising pricesLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup.

In heat, doing that is riskyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresWorries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsLas fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en EuropaAustralian cockroach kingpin caught with 100,000 illegal insects in record bug bustA federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesSenate OKs $70B immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban Trump's settlement fundBears say they are moving forward with Northwest Indiana location for new stadiumActor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72AP Entertainment WireThe US job market is strong but many Americans are still frustrated by prospects and rising pricesLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup.

In heat, doing that is riskyEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresWorries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsLas fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en Europa





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Pope Leo to Visit Canary Islands, Highlighting Migrant CrisisPope Leo will visit the Canary Islands this weekend to demonstrate the Church's commitment to defending migrants, a priority issue amid rising arrivals in the archipelago.

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Pope Leo gets surprise $8.65 PayPal payoutAn Illinois official presented Pope Leo a check from a forgotten PayPal account he had before becoming Pope

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What Pope Leo’s Spain visit tells us about his prioritiesPope Leo XIV arrives Saturday in Spain, where he is expected to focus on the treatment of migrants and polarization in politics – themes central to his pontificate.

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