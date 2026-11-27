North Korea has shut down a Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang and expelled its head, signaling a more assertive foreign policy.

In shutting down a month-old Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang and expelling its head, North Korea has signaled it will set its own terms as it pursues a more assertive foreign policy.

But experts say the move could potentially risk the loss of many European nations as alternative diplomatic partners. The Swiss drew the anger of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after they imposed sanctions on a youth camp over its alleged role in the transfer of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine .

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Just a few days earlier, in a more upbeat diplomatic moment, Kim received credentials from 10 newly appointed ambassadors, including envoys from ally Russia and longtime diplomatic partner Sweden, in the first such event of his 15-year rule. Kim used the meeting with ambassadors to defend his nuclear arms buildup and call for the world to respect North Korea’s sovereignty, a standard Pyongyang later accused Switzerland of failing to meet by sanctioning the camp .