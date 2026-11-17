While we don't know exactly how much snow we'll be getting this year, we know there are things we can do to prepare our homes, gardens and vehicles for the coming months.

Colleen Fisk of Renewable Energy Alaska Project stopped by Alaska Public Media to talk about how you can save money and energy by winterizing your home.

With snow finally beginning to fall in Anchorage, we here at Hometown Alaska started wondering about what we could do to not only winterize our homes, gardens and vehicles, but to find out how to save energy. Earlier this year Enstar warned residents that gas shortages were imminent, and that those shortages meant we could potentially be looking at rolling blackouts this winter.

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As of just recently, it appears that won’t be the case, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be more energy aware. On this episode we dive into ways you can save energy and make your home more efficient this winter. Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show.

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In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.