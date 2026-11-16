What to know about COVID-19 and flu before Thanksgiving travel and gatherings

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Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and families across the country are preparing for holiday travel, delicious meals and quality time with loved ones. But with more people gathering indoors, COVID-19 and flu can quickly put a damper on holiday celebrations.

Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, joined We Are Austin to share what families should know about protecting their health, recognizing symptoms and seeking treatment before it's too late. As Thanksgiving approaches, it's important to be mindful of respiratory illnesses that can spread when friends and family gather. COVID-19 and flu can cause symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, fever and fatigue.

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While some people experience mild illness, others may face more serious complications. Planning ahead can help families make informed decisions about holiday gatherings, especially when spending time with older relatives or loved ones who may be more vulnerable to illness. Certain individuals face an increased risk of complications from COVID-19 and flu, even when symptoms initially seem mild.

Older adults, pregnant people and individuals with underlying health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease may be more likely to experience serious illness. Recognizing these risk factors is an important part of deciding when to contact a healthcare provider and whether treatment may be appropriate. If you wake up feeling sick during the holidays, waiting several days to seek medical advice could mean missing an important opportunity for treatment.

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Antiviral medications are available for both COVID-19 and flu, and starting treatment early can make a difference. Flu antiviral treatments generally work best when started within the first 48 hours of symptoms. COVID-19 antiviral treatments must typically begin within five to seven days of symptom onset, depending on the medication. For people at higher risk of serious illness, contacting a healthcare provider promptly can help determine whether antiviral treatment is appropriate.

Antiviral medications are designed to help fight viral infections and may reduce the severity or duration of illness or the risk of certain complications. However, not everyone needs the same treatment. A healthcare provider can help determine which options are appropriate based on a person's symptoms, medical history, risk factors and how long they have been sick.

Before heading out for holiday celebrations, families can take steps to reduce their risk of illness, including staying up to date on recommended vaccinations, practicing good hand hygiene and avoiding close contact with others when sick. If symptoms develop, especially among those at higher risk, seeking medical guidance early can help families make informed decisions about treatment and holiday plans.

Watch the full We Are Austin interview with Dr. William Schaffner for more guidance on staying healthy this Thanksgiving and understanding available treatment options! Cedar Park police arrested 27-year-old Antonio Cipriano after reports he threatened people with a gun inside Five Four Restaurant & Drafthouse. Officers seized a firearm and filed multiple charges. No injuries reported.

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