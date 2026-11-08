What to Know About Bill Vinovich’s Officiating Crew for Giants vs. Eagles

Bill Vinovich’s crew has thrown the NFL’s fewest flags this season (89) but has penalized road teams more often, which could matter for the Giants in Philly.

Referee Bill Vinovich and his crew have been assigned to officiate the Giants-Eagles Week 9 game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectVinovich has been an NFL official for 21 years and a referee for 18, second in tenure behind Cheffers, who has 27 years of NFL officiating experience, 19 of them as a referee.

, with members having at least 10 years of experience. Those members include line judge Brian Bolinger , field judge Aaron Santi , side judge Jimmy Buchanan and back judge Rodd Prukop . Bolinger, like down judge Frank LeBlanc, joins Vinovich’s crew for the first time after serving on Ronald Torbet’s crew last year. Vinovich also has a new umpire this year: Scott Campbell, who was on Clete Blakeman’s crew last season.

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Kepp is in his first season as an NFL official after serving in a CIP consisting of three FCS-level conferences: the Coastal Athletic Conference, the Ivy League and the Patriot League. , with six of those dismissed.

However, his crew has thrown more flags against the road team than the home team , averaging 13.83 flags per game. Last season, Vinovich’s crew worked two Giants games: Week 2 against Dallas and Week 15 against Washington. In Week 2, the crew threw a whopping 26 flags, 12 against Dallas and 14 against the visiting Giants.

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In Week 15, the crew threw 17 flags: six against the Giants, the home team, and 11 against the Commanders. Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group.

As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants.

In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.