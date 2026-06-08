What to expect when you're expecting racism : It's Been a Minute

Who gets to have a safe pregnancy?Across the internet, women are sharing their experiences with the physical and emotional difficulties of pregnancy. But for Black women, the complications, negative health outcomes, and even death are more common. Today, Brittany is joined by Dr.

Across the internet, women are sharing their experiences with the physical and emotional difficulties of pregnancy. But for Black women, the complications, negative health outcomes, and even death are more common.

Today, Brittany is joined by Dr.Expecting Inequity: How the Maternal Health Crisis Affects Even the Wealthiest Black Americansiframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-5848016/nx-s1-mx-5848016-1" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Today, Brittany is joined by Dr.Expecting Inequity: How the Maternal Health Crisis Affects Even the Wealthiest Black AmericansThis episode was produced by Corey Antonio Rose and Liam McBain. It was edited by Neena Pathak. We had engineering support from David Greenburg. Our Supervising Producer is Cher Vincent.

Our Executive Producer is Barton Girdwood. Our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni.





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