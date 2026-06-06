Pope Leo has arrived in Spain for a visit where he is expected to focus on the treatment of migrants and polarization in politics. CNN’s Christopher Lamb reports.

Pope Leo has arrived in Spain for a visit where he is expected to focus on the treatment of migrants and polarization in politics. CNN’s Christopher Lamb reports.

NASA asked crew members to “assume safety posture” on a Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station after new leaks were discovered on the Russia-controlled side of the ISS. Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the situation does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew.

Ghana’s parliament passed a bill imposing prison time on people accused of supporting LGBTQ rights even if they aren’t LGBTQ themselves. CNN’s Ben Hunte breaks down the controversial legislation. Israel secretly deployed military forces across the Middle East during the war with Iran, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN. CNN's Oren Liebermann explains where troops were positioned, and what purpose they served.

In a rare and exclusive interview, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun tells CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that he will do"whatever it takes to save the country,” and says it’s time for Israel and Hezbollah to “sit and talk. ”In a rare interview, Isobel Yeung hears directly from an active Hezbollah fighter, and challenges him on the war with Israel.

As the search in Japan continues for missing American student Weston Higginbotham, CNN's Hanako Montgomery follows police as they investigate the possibility he disappeared in the mountains. FIFA picked Green Valley Turf in Platteville to grow natural grass turf for three of the sixteen World Cup sites. The challenge? The grass must grow indoors without direct sunlight





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Pope Leo to Visit Canary Islands, Highlighting Migrant CrisisPope Leo will visit the Canary Islands this weekend to demonstrate the Church's commitment to defending migrants, a priority issue amid rising arrivals in the archipelago.

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What Pope Leo’s Spain visit tells us about his prioritiesPope Leo XIV arrives Saturday in Spain, where he is expected to focus on the treatment of migrants and polarization in politics – themes central to his pontificate.

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Pope to find a secularized, polarized Spain where the Catholic Church has a complex legacyPope Leo XIV’s trip to Spain will bring the American pontiff to a traditional center of European Christianity, where the Catholic Church has a complex legacy and the Socialist-led government is in a political crisis.

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Pope to find a secularized, polarized Spain where the Catholic Church has a complex legacyPope Leo XIV’s trip to Spain will bring the American pontiff to a traditional center of European Christianity, where the Catholic Church has a complex legacy and the Socialist-led government is in a political crisis.

Read more »