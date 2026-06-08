What to do in Paris, according to Antoni Porowski

In National Geographic’s Best of the World with Antoni Porowski, the host dives into the French capital’s living traditions—from Art Deco swimming pools and cycling culture to historic hotels, cabaret glamour, and unforgettable food.

exerts a magnetic pull on millions visitors each year. Yet the culture-crammed French capital is more than its monuments and museums. Home to an electrifying arts, fashion, and food scene, the city takes time for beauty, paying tribute to the past through enduring craftsmanship.

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski. Slip into his orbit and uncover Paris’s secrets with these insider experiences and a few accessible alternatives.. The Art Deco pool was inaugurated in 1929 by three Olympic swimmers, including Johnny Weissmuller, who later snagged the film lead in. In 1946, the Molitor morphed into a catwalk for the debut of the first bikini.

A multi-million-euro investment in 2014 transformed the complex into a hotel, spa, and urban hot spot.

“Working at Molitor isn't quite like watching over a pool,” says Valentin, one of the 23 lifeguards on staff. “It's watching over a living place, carrying nearly a century of history: somewhere people come as much to feel something as to swim. ”Access to the swimming pools is reserved exclusively for hotel guests and sports club members. Spa clients get access to the indoor pool with the “Evasion Molitor” package.

Swimming is part of the Parisian DNA. Public pools abound, from the Piscine Pontoise, an Art Deco jewel in the Latin Quarter, to the outdoor “Nordic” pool in the hilltop Butte-aux-Cailles district. The pool is heated year-round with the energy captured from data centers. Or take a summer dip in the Seine.was completed in time for the Summer Olympics, Paris City Hall opened three swimming spots in 2025, open seasonally in July and August. Reigning over the Place de la Concorde since 1758, this show-stopping grande dame has witnessed momentous events in French history, including Queen Marie Antoinette’s execution by guillotine outside on the square.

A four-year restoration completed in 2017 imbued the landmark with chic, contemporary style, while preserving original features such as the staircase, 73 chandeliers, and 40 types of marble. Some 500 artisans and staff work with the Palace hotel—each of the 124 guest rooms comes with butler service.

On Porowski’s tour with head butler Elsa, he sees the team in action and lingers in the salon where the ill-fated queen had piano lessons.distinguishes itself through its rare balance of historic grandeur and personalized service,” says Alexandre Germain, director of rooms.

“The hotel offers the privilege of staying in a living monument that feels unmistakably residential. ”is a four-star hideaway that’s steeped in history. The stone building was constructed in 1658 by Louis XIV’s royal architect. It’s part of Esprit de France, a hotel collection dedicated to preserving heritage, and the 38 rooms, clustered around a courtyard, feature timber beams and antiques.

The crème de la crème is the majestic suite that Reception Manager Christian Winasis likens to “a museum” because of its ceiling fresco, created by the Ecole des Beaux-Arts de Versailles. For village vibes and the city’s best views, Porowski takes off on two wheels in the company of the. It’s full-speed ahead on the cobblestoned route tackled during the Summer Olympics, then repeated by the Tour de France race in 2025.

Launched during the Covid confinement when local cyclists looked to train close to home, the Montmartre Vélo Club is now 80 members strong, with more than 1,500 followers on Strava. Outings go beyond the neighborhood to areas like the hilly Vexin, passing the Van Gogh village of Auvers-sur-Oise..

“There’s been a big evolution on the streets with more biking lanes and less cars and scooters,” explains Jean-Christophe Baille Cros, a club board member. Visitors can get a bike through Vélib', the city’s bike-sharing program, or rent a road bike at the, a boutique that sells cycling apparel, including the club jerseys, and doubles as a cafe organizing social rides. She also recommends the legendary bistroWhen it comes to food, France has a formidable reputation.

The restaurant concept originated in Paris, and today, 127 Michelin-starred establishments twinkle in the gastronomic firmament. Chef Victor Mercier stands out with a unique concept at. He only cooks with French-grown ingredients to show off the country’s sublime agricultural bounty. Though there are challenges—no coffee or chocolate, for example—the mission inspires creative discoveries, such as the vanilla grown in Brittany, sake made in Burgundy, and Sichuan pepper cultivated in Normandy.

Helping out in the kitchen, Porowski calls it a “Tour de France” of regional dishes, prepared with a twist .or Made in France), Victor Mercier, explains to Antoni Porowski how he only cooks with French-grown ingredients to showcase the country’s agricultural bounty. Lunch can be a great value in Paris, with many restaurants offering a daily special on a fixed-price menu.

Feast on classic dishes likeoffers a refined take on Alsatian cuisine from a chef who trained with top talents Eric Fréchon and Yannick Alléno. Restaurateur Florent Piard, the Slow Food champion behind, sources organic ingredients from a network of 150 small producers across France. La Table offers a gourmet expression of this cornucopia. Lunch is consistently delicious at Left-Bank standouts, a hip cafe housed inside a PMU bar on rue des Goncourt, is a steal.

The waiters swear they serve the best frites in Paris, alongside “fish sticks” on Friday.is a sprawling furniture repository whose collection outfits French government institutions, including the Elysée presidential palace and embassies around the world. Porowski walks through centuries of French heritage, admiring textiles, objets d’art, and antiques such as gold-accented Napoleonic thrones and modernist chairs.

In the adjacent Galerie des Gobelins, temporary exhibitions run the gamut from Notre Dame’s monumental paintings to the current stunner on Sèvres porcelain collected by the famous Rothschild family.

“Taste for the exceptional was transmitted between generations,” explains co-curator Viviane Mesqui, pointing out the “daring artisanal techniques” in rare masterpieces like the “masted ship” potpourri vessel. , a place of pilgrimage for cheese lovers. Founded on the Left Bank in 1953, the family-owned shop sells more than 250 varieties of cheese and has an aging cellar built with the same quarried stones used to construct Notre Dame.

There are a few Quatrehomme outposts across Paris, but the original location on rue de Sèvres is where you’ll find the most tantalizing seasonal selection: truffled-stuffed Brillat-Savarin, Calvados-infused Camembert, and wood-smoked goat’s cheese. Behind a facade decorated with an old-fashioned shop sign, some 18 employees share their passion with clients, patiently explaining the nuances of eachhas been going strong since the BelleÉpoque , when riveted regulars like artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec sat in the audience.

He painted the dancers and also created promotional posters.

“We perform six nights a week, with two shows every night, and even though it seems like a hectic schedule, it doesn’t feel like work,” says, who’s danced at the Moulin Rouge since 2021. “When you start to think about its history and the icons who have shared the same stage over the past 135-plus years, it’s a surreal feeling.

” The decadent decor is almost one-upped by the costumes, crafted as haute couture by 90-year-old designer Mine Vergès, a showbiz legend who once dressed stars like Juliette Gréco and Josephine Baker. Invited into her studio, Porowski marvels at the feathers, gold thread, and Swarovski crystals used to stitch each costume by hand—some of which require two years of work and weigh 13 pounds. Helping out behind the scenes, he dresses the dancers backstage during a performance.

“The wardrobe department, along with the stagehands and technicians, are the ones that make the show go on,” explains Goodbun. “When a single costume piece breaks, rips, or needs fixing, the dressers are always ready to repair on the spot. ” Applaud the extravagant costumes during a nightly show . Get an inside peek at the Atelier de Creation in April when it opens its doors to the public during the European Days of Crafts.

. But perhaps the most delightful way to get around is on the Seine. Porowski cruises the river in an elegant Corto boat. Operators like





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