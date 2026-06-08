What to do in NYC, according to Antoni Porowski

The next wave of New York-style pizza, public art on Queens' streets, and sporting events that span the five boroughs are among the unique finds from Best of the World host Antoni Porowski.

welcomes over 65 million travelers annually. But a visit to the Big Apple offers more than selfies in Times Square or a pretzel from a street cart.

Each of the five boroughs has its own personality, from The sheer volume of options—tens of thousands of restaurants and over 135,000 hotel rooms—may leave some visitors overwhelmed. The key to a memorable New York City visit lies in its curation. A bit of planning goes a long way, according toas the food expert. There’s no better on-the-ground adventurer than Porowski.

In National Geographic’s new series, the two-time Emmy winner heads to London, Mexico City, and Paris—but no “best of” list is complete without a nod to his hometown. Porowski heads to a quiet street in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn for a slice with a story. Randy and Ashlee McLaran openedSkip the standard slice and go for their signature oxtail topping—available in four varieties, including spicy curry.

The oxtail is braised for eight hours to achieve its deep flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture. The couple has expanded to locations in Queens and Manhattan, which doesn’t surprise Porowski, who says, “It’s always the story and the people behind it that give a place a real soul and longevity. ”that expands beyond New York City and Chicago, making a mark in Manhattan remains a badge of honor for serious pizza makers. Enter, which fuses Japanese precision with traditional Neapolitan pies.

Located on the Lower East Side, Tsubasa Tamaki’s first U.S. outpost features dark wood and whitewashed brick, allowing Tamaki’s proprietary flour blend to take center stage. After 700 test batches to create what he describes as a “specific balance of elasticity, structure, fermentation behavior, and flavor,” Tamaki settled on a blend of Japanese, American, and Canadian flours, blasted at 900 degrees in a custom-built Acunto Neapolitan oven to produce his signature char and pillowy texture.

The namesake pizza features San Marzano tomatoes, smoked mozzarella, pecorino romano, and basil. His secret touch? A toss of Okinawan sea salt onto the searing-hot oven surface forand raised in Queens, graffiti artist Lady Pink was only 17 years old when her work appeared alongside greats like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat at MoMA PS1. Pink chose public spaces rather than canvas for creative expression.

Porowski spends an afternoon with the artist, whose commitment to accessibility reaches far and wide.

“When I set an example like this, it opens doors for all to come out and paint as well,” she says. “People from all over the world come to paint here; everyone wants to leave their mark on New York. ”founder and CEO Lonti Ebers, an avid art collector, wanted to create free gallery space and a residency program for mid-career artists.

The result is a free-of-charge 31,000-square-foot East Williamsburg campus, winner of the Municipal Art Society of New York’s 2021 MASTerworks Award for Best New Building. , which dismantled colonialism through video, photography, and performance.

In addition, free programming from book launches to summer DJ sets engages local artists and visitors alike.already,” says Ebers of her decision to lean into a non-collecting residency model.

“The community that needed more is the artist community, and a venue for presenting experimental work. ”Porowski is Canadian by birth, but the child of Polish immigrants, and the taste for his heritage is never far away. While New York has plenty of spots to stop forThe 12-course tasting menu begins in what Porowski describes as a “jewel box deprivation tank” for an exacting 17 minutes, followed by a first course such as Japanese milk bread with pickled lotus-wrapped.

The adjacent dining room provides a backdrop for a seasonally driven menu. Chef Maslankiewicz fuses Polish heritage and Japanese technique, culminating in a reimaginedand culture. Dine like Georgian royalty among portraits of past monarchs and reproductions of artifacts and historical garments.

Live performances ranging from jazz to traditional Georgian folk dancing, six nights per week, add flair to a menu that honors history with dishes likeOnce inhabited by the Lenape and later colonized, militarized, and finally sold to New York City for a dollar in 2003,has since become one of the most unexpected places to sleep under the stars in the city. Porowski brings his rescue dog, Neon, for a sleepover atAntoni Porowski and his dog Neon enjoy the sunset at Collective Retreats, a quiet escape on Governors Island in New York City.takes rest and relaxation a step further with over 20 spa experiences, including outdoor pools, saunas, and themed rooms featuring video mapping and other sensory stimulators.

, a monument honoring investigative reporter Nellie Bly, and the FDR Hope Memorial dedicated to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s disability advocacy.

“The walk along the promenade offers amazing views of both Manhattan and Queens,” says Jones, “and you get to experience everything else the island has to offer along the way. ” To avoid crowds, take the F or M subway to arrive, then enjoy a less crowded tram ride back to Manhattan.features seasonal cocktails on tap in the front bar, Free Range, and inventive mixology in the Coop to the rear.

From drinks inspired by the Waldorf salad to cold pizza, nothing is off limits, but Japanese cold noodle—rum, pineapple, cucumber, coconut, lime, and sesame oil—may be the venue’s most celebrated concoction. Porowski tasted the mocktail version, declaring, “It’s the perfect manifestation of the American Dream that people always talk about. ”, chef Paul Carmichael has a line out the door at his Caribbean restaurant, Kabawa.

For those in the know, the adjacentoffers travelers a chance to explore Carmichael’s extensive rum list and daiquiris with house-shaved ice. Non-alcoholic options also feature tropical ingredients, such as the Tranquilto, made with mint, lime, allspice, and snow ice. Bar bites like savory patties filled with Geera goat or tamarind-glazed fish collar feel right at home in the transportive setting featuring Dominican American artist Raelis Vasquez’s vibrant large-scale mural.

“It’s the product that brings it all together,” says Carmichael, who’s been in the industry for over 30 years. For Bar Kabawa, the neighborhood is an integral ingredient.

“The East Village is bustling. People are on the streets, and that adds to the feel of it. New York City’s got its own style and attitude. ”An extra adrenaline rush descends on the Big Apple the first Sunday in November, when nearly 60,000 runners traverse the five boroughs for the.

While the official ride may be a tough entry to secure, a quick QR code scan at one of Citi Bike’s 2,200 docking stations can unlock an exhilarating way to experience New York City through its extensive network of dedicated bike lanes. A robust public transportation network makes navigating New York City affordable, if not always reliable. Eventually, the subway or bus will arrive, and the destination will be worth the wait. Here are five things to know before going..

Plan on extra time, but it’ll likely still be faster than sitting in gridlock traffic and considerably less expensive. . The MTA uses tap-and-go technology. Pay with a smart chip debit or credit card, smartphone, or wearable device.

Use the same payment method for an extended stay, with a $35 cap within seven days.





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