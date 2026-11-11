What to Buy for the Best-Smelling Person You Know

If they like to smell expensive, they’ll want something on this list.

Everyone knows someone who gets stopped mid-conversation with the question “I’m sorry, but what are you wearing? ” I’ve shamelessly asked people countless times, and I’ve been on the receiving end of the question, too.

Those are usually the people who curate awardrobe with the same intention that they curate their closet. They’re not just picking up the fragrance that everyone else is wearing or running to buy abecause that’s the trend; they’ve developed a special nose for scent and a taste that’s specific to them. I know it sounds dramatic, but we can all think of one person we know like this — and they can be the hardest people to shop for.

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But that’s where this list comes in. Consider it your guide to finding the next scent for your fragrance wardrobe or for the person in your life who always smells divine. These fragrances are some of my most-worn and most-complimented scents, the ones I’d gift to someone who wants to smell expensive and start a conversation this holiday season.

For the person who likes a bit of mystery to their scent, consider this the intriguing smoky yet warm and intimate fragrance that leaves an addictive lasting impression. It’s the one I recommend to my friends for a first date because the scent trail makes you want to instantly lean in.

I’ve had multiple men stop me on the street to ask about this perfume, then purchase it for their wives on the spot — that’s how alluring the scent trail is! It’s a fragrance that’s meant to speak for you silently before you speak for yourself, hence the name. It’s sweet but not sugary because the vanilla notes are blended with peach, tuberose, orris, and more.

It’s a striking balance of feminine and a warm addictive scent; what I consider the perfect signature. Rose scents can be too flowery sometimes, but this is not your average rose. It’s a bright, unexpected floral with fruity notes like lychee and pear that soften the rose, plus a honeyed base that makes you want to smell it over and over again. I like to layer it with a softer rose, Parfums de Marly’s cult-classic Delina, for a balancing combo.

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It’s one that’s gotten me endless compliments, including from Jennifer Lawrence, who said she’s never smelled anything like it.of my fragrance wardrobe. It’s airy but soft and subtly sweet, the perfect everyday scent. Now picture that in silk: That’s what the absolu version of this scent smells like. It’s richer and warmer but still effortless with crisp pear notes contrasted by amberette.

Valaya Exclusif is a beloved Parfums de Marly scent. It smells clean, but it also has a creamy almond twist that takes it from powdery to a bit musky. If Mojave Ghost is your crisp white button-up, this is yourThis is the fragrance for the person who likes a more unconventional scent, a far cry from your white button-up — more like the statement coat in the back of the closet that you rarely reach for.

It’s a creamy and leathery attention-grabbing scent that’s a bit tart. The bottle itself is small, but I’d buy it over and over again for the intriguing looks I get when someone gets a whiff of the scent trail. It’s not for everyone, but those who like a mysterious, cozy scent will love it. Fig is one of those notes that can be a bit polarizing in a scent.

Korean brand Born to Stand Out finds joy in the challenge of taking a polarizing note and creating a scent that everyone would love to have in their fragrance wardrobe. Fig Porn is a fresh and green take on fig, but it’s balanced out with cedarwood and bergamot for a musky dry-down that’ll make you fall in love with fig.If a smokier fig suits your taste, Bo’s Casa Blanca perfume adds a woody twist to a dry desert fig, and the result is transportive.

It smells like you’ve just checked into the chicest villa with crisp sheets and a lovely view, but it can still be worn every day — not just when you’re on a dreamy holiday. We love Baccarat at The Cut, but Maison Francis Kurkdjian has so many other great scents. Oud Satin Mood has been what I turn to when I’m in a sexy mood.

It’s a rich oud with a hint of powder that enters a room before you do. Influxious founder Funmi Monet created this with a vision of it becoming the berrylike scent you spritz on before heading out for a night on the town, and that’s exactly what it smells like. It’s a fruity floral scent that doesn’t smell like anything you’ve smelled before; the blueberry musk and patchouli notes challenge your average fragrance.

I’ve never been into berry scents until I smelled this. If you like floral scents but with a little edge and earthiness, this is for you. Barénia’s intense fragrance takes its classic chypre perfume a little deeper with leather and patchouli that smell luxurious on the skin. The bottle is a nod to the Collier de Chien bracelet, making it a vanity staple beyond what’s in the bottle.

You’ve never smelled cocoa like this. Dries Van Noten’s Soie Malaquais is another unexpected scent; it’s the one that makes you smell expensive but not predictable. The cocoa and chestnut in the fragrance is warm and indulgent, while the bergamot and rose is more romantic and sophisticated, making it a scent that needs no layering. It breaks all the rules and smells better throughout the day as it sits on the skin.

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Yes, Balenciaga has scents, and they aren’t talked about enough. Usually, I’m opposed to discovery kits because they’re so small, but this cigarette-style box is a nice piece to keep in a purse, and the scents are great too. For the person who loves a vanilla scent but hates smelling like a bakery. They’ll love this rich vanilla orchid fragrance.

It’s vanilla all grown up. If you’re buying a scent for someone who is particularly hard to please, you can’t go wrong with non-fragrance items — chances are they like their space to smell good too. So why not gift a scent for their home or even a perfume for their hair? The chicest gift is a Loewe candle, and that’s a hill I’ll die on.

It’s my favorite gift to receive and my favorite one to give. The brand’s take on the pistachio trend is a warm and nutty aroma that will make their home feel like a cozy gelato shop . Home scents don’t stop at candles; it also includes everyday essentials, like the hand soap you use.

Adding Trudon hand soap to my bathroom was one of the best decisions I made, because guests are always smelling their hands after stepping out and asking what it is. Those same guests will be getting their own hand soap for the holidays. For the person who keeps their scent essentials in their purse, a hydrating perfumed hand cream is the gift that keeps on giving.

I loveAnyone who is serious about smelling good knows that it all starts in the shower. Cyklar’s scents have become some of my favorites this year, and the brand recently launched shea butter body scrubs. The santal in this scrub is subtle, and the post-scrub skin nourishment is intense. It’s a great gift when you don’t know what scent to give because it starts with a good base note.

And why not follow up a scrub with a fragrance oil? It has the lingering smell of a perfume with the nourishment of an oil and usually a price that isn’t as high.

I wore this oil during a HYROX competition, and I was still receiving compliments on my scent after hours of running and sweating . That’s where hair perfumes come in.

Cécred’s classic jasmine-and-oud scent from its hair products was bottled into a hair perfume this year, and it’s a great addition to any scent wardrobe. Jensen Huang’s Leather Jackets Confessed Before He Did