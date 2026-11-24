Edible glitter, football-ice molds, a Froot Loops candle, and more.

You’ve been invited to a tree-trimming party, a menorah lighting, or a dinner of leftovers.

“No gifts,” the host says. “Just bring yourself. ” Disregard.

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Don’t you want to be invited back again, even though you’ll eat the last shrimp and maybe become a smidge too acquainted with the wine? Don’t you want to win the Best Guest award? Any item that could be a murder weapon in a detective novel makes for a great host gift.

For instance, a cake or pie server. Cakes can be sliced up and plopped on a plate by the elegant, designed by Michael Aram, a stainless-steel knife and spatula, with brass handles that look like the coils of my charging cable, but organized. For pies, there’s Arne Jacobsen’s, whose sleekly upturned center forms a handle shaped like the tail of a sperm whale, if that sperm whale had been designed by a Scandinavian minimalist.

Or you can dispatch multiple throats, I mean pie slices, at once with Winco’s, a gizmo that looks like a small wheel, with saw-toothed blades instead of spokes. Other cutting tools I recommend: the, for lefties and righties—a multitasker that can function as a screwdriver, a nutcracker, a chicken spatchcocker, and, for all I know, a saxophone. .

The garnish, made of mica-based pearlescents, is perfect for adding star quality to beverages, but, go ahead, it’s kosher, halal, and gluten-free, so sprinkle it on sardines, cough syrup, cat food, a triumphal arch. A drink can always use a little more glamour.

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I vote for maraschino cherries—the sophisticated kind, but not so hoity-toity they’d refuse to top an ice-cream sundae. Standouts include the crispy-sweetWine’s fine, but it’s a default in the realm of hostess gifts. Wine-adjacent gifts, on the other hand, can be a delight. A clear glass wine-and-whiskeyin the shape of a human heart has just the right amount of artery, aorta, and other cardiac doodads with none of the throbbing glop.

Another liquid-holding vessel I like is the; $82-$95), a ceramic pitcher in the shape of an arched fish that makes a loud glug-glug sound when you pour from its mouth . Bad manners? Maybe.

Also, charming, hilarious, and a conversation starter—or ender. The handles on the glass are modelled on a human’s arms, elbows jutting out. The effect is eerie, playful, and a bit bossy. There’s no reason ice has to be rectangular.

In certain circles, ice cubes have been replaced by spheres. Not only do they melt more slowly—spheres have the lowest surface-area-to-volume ratio of any shape—but they look cool. Williams-Sonoma carries turn out two-and-a-half-inch balls—about as big as a glacier nowadays. Tovolo also makesversions . You don’t expect your hosts, after all they’ve done for you, to use their own pre-ice , do you? Go for something in a fetching bottle, perhaps include, in felt, each component of the sandwich—meat patty, cheese slice, lettuce, onion slice, ketchup splat. They come assembled, and could stay that way if you need a pop-art sculpture.

The acrylicfrom the Italian designer Guzzini , rippled like water on a non-windy day, come in wow colors—life-vest orange, French’s-mustard yellow, Taylor Swift-lipstick red. Ain marbled stone ; there’s a library of options, including “Moby-Dick,” “Anna Karenina,” and “A Farewell to Arms. ” If you’d rather read a different coaster, they’ll make it.

Nickel-plateddesigned by Sophie Lou Jacobsen are stylishly simple and heavy enough to use as anchors .hand-cast from molds of sticks, twigs, and branches—such as hickory and bittersweet oak—by the North Carolina company Stick Candles to a lobster on a plate, complete with lemon slice and butter sauce . Some people love scented candles.

The other people can regift. —with “notes of juniper berry, frozen mint, and soft musk”—captures “the hint of happiness just out of reach. ” Or is the tablecloth catching fire? The, from Philadelphia’s Mütter Museum, with hints of star anise, fennel, ceylon cinnamon, and more, will fortify your constitution and miraculously extend your life by years.

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The nostrum comes in a nifty cork-stopped glass apothecary jar. Don’t forget the matches—or, should I say, unframed art for your host’s drawer?

Acacia, a San Francisco store that sells an assortment of stuff for your home, has a boutique museum’s worth of graphically pleasingfor sale , including a circus lion holding up a ring through which a ringmaster soars and a supercilious cat explaining why it knocked over a mug: “I do it because I can, I can because I want to, I want to because you said I couldn’t. ” John Derian’s collection of, featuring archival images from eighteenth-century prints, is so winning that you’ll wish you had a fireplace .

There’s a large-headed Victorian couple named Potato Head & Cabbage Face, two skeletons who look as if they’re doing yoga, and a closeup of sparkly Christmas candles on what looks like a tree. Or, if you’re visiting Neanderthals, they might like a, which comes with two good-sized pieces of flint and a hank of jute, though one customer recommends buying some extra char cloths if you don’t know how to make them. Surely you know that it’s a crime to bring flowers to a party unless you are also bringing a vase, a flower arranger, and a live-in gardener. Instead, bring ain a mason jar , available in basil, parsley, lavender, or mint. This gift, according to Amazon, is a must-have for, among others, chefs, city dwellers, and jet-setters. Another thing not to bring: chocolate. There’s nothing that says “Party winding down” like a guest being rushed to the emergency room because of a chocolate-covered-nougat allergy. Instead, bring, gorgeous spherical confections on a stick in such flavors as orange-cream tangerine , guava , and cotton candy . I am assuming nobody is sensitive to the sun .

For those old enough to be nostalgic, there’s alsoWhat to bring Charles and Camilla when they invite you to Windsor Castle? Folks living in a big place might appreciate walking sticks. TheI hate games, but recalling that my mother once summarized “Titanic” as “Rose! ” “Jack!

” “Rose! ” “Jack! ” I’d make an exception for the party gameIn this trivia game, you lose points for not knowing basics like how long Sleeping Beauty slept and whether the Statue of Liberty holds the torch with her left or right hand. ” , by Tim Federle, has more than sixty recipes, including “Are You There, God?

It’s Me, Margarita” and “The Pitcher of Dorian Grey Goose. ” “” is a fascinating and useful book that pairs recipes you can make today with their historic precursors, context, and lore. A recipe for stewed lamb in Babylonia, in 1740 B.C. , begins, “Stew of lamb.

Meat is used. You prepare water. You add fat. ” Lovers of the song “Great Green Gobs of Greasy, Grimy Gopher Guts” will get a kick out of “” , by Calvin W. Schwabe, a collection of hundreds of recipes from around the world whose ingredients include animals and animal parts that most Americans find repulsive.

Where else can you find recipes for earthworm broth, fish-sperm crêpes, and various ways to prepare various testicles? Buy two copies of “” , because you’re going to want to keep one. This English phrase book for Portuguese speakers was written, in 1855, by a man who spoke no English. Using a Portuguese-to-French dictionary and then a French-to-English one, he came up with inadvertent preposterousness such as “You come too rare” and “The walls have hearsay. ”