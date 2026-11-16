What Time Will Vanderbilt Football Play Tennessee on Senior Day?

The Commodores found out what time they will kickoff their final game of the regular season. Here is all you need to know.

Nov 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis hands the ball off to running back Makhilyn Young against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at FirstBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Vanderbilt football’s 2026 regular season and potentially its full season is coming to a close at the end of this month. The Commodores have two games remaining before they either go into the offseason or find out where they will play a bowl game at. Saturday, Vanderbilt travels to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in a must win game to stay alive for bowl eligibility.

Also read What Clark Lea Said Needs To Change This Offseason For Vanderbilt Football

But after the game against Florida, Vanderbilt finishes the regular season two days after Thanksgiving with a rivalry game against Tennessee. When the SEC schedule was released during the offseason, Vanderbilt knew it was going to host its final home game during the night slate of games. Monday, it found out the exact kickoff time. Vanderbilt and Tennessee are officially scheduled to kickoff at 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT on either ABC or ESPN.

The exact time and channel will be determined after all games are played Saturday night. The last time the Commodores and the Volunteers met on the football field was rivalry week last season, where Vanderbilt went to Knoxville and beat Tennessee convincingly by a score of 45-24. It was a night the program will never forget.

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When Vanderbilt beat Tennessee in 2025, it got its 10th win of the season, the first time ever that the program had reached 10 or more wins in a season. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. This season’s matchup will carry very different stakes than a season ago, but it will no less be a game where players on both sides will be motivated and ready to go. Before that game kicks off, though, Vanderbilt has some very important business to take care of this weekend.

The Commodores have a 4-6 record and must beat Florida and Tennessee to reach a bowl game. A loss would mean Vanderbilt is eliminated from bowl eligibility. The only way Vanderbilt would get a bowl game at 5-7 would be if there are not enough teams to fill the bowl games spots and a bowl’s committee chooses the Commodores to play in a bowl game. The importance of this weekend’s game at Florida is critical.

Vanderbilt is still fighting to extend its season and a chance for the players to play for each other one last time this year.

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"We've got two games to win two to extend the season. That's what we'll focus on after letting this one hurt," Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said after Vanderbilt's loss to Alabama. Graham Baakko is a writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI, primarily covering football, basketball and baseball. Graham is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, where he wrote for The Crimson White, WVUA-FM, WVUA 23 as he covered a variety of Crimson Tide sports.

He also covered South Carolina athletics as a sportswriting intern for GamecockCentral.