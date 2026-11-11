What time will SpaceX launch Starship Flight 15, its 1st double landing test, on Nov. 13? (Full mission timeline)

SpaceX will make history with the world's first full recovery of an orbital rocket on Starship Flight 15. Here's when to watch.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsSpaceX is just days away from what might be its most ambitious test flight yet of the company's massive Starship megarocket, the largest launch vehicle ever built.test flight on a mission that, if successful, will return both its Super Heavy first-stage booster and Ship upper stage to Earth for back-to-back landings at their launch pad. It will be the firstin history.

Also read SpaceX’s first attempt to catch both Starship stages takes place November 13

And if you want to watch it live, you'll need to know what time and where to tune in.. It is the 15th test flight of the giant stainless-steel reusable rocket, which SpaceX wants to use for everything fromin 2028, and even for a crewed flight to Mars. But first, SpaceX has to successfully recover and refly both stages, something it's never done before — and that's where Flight 15 comes in.

It's the first time the company will try to land an entire Starship rocket. Here's when to tune in. SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy booster is held by its launch tower during prep work for the megarocket's 15th test flight. SpaceX posted this photo on X on Nov. 10, 2026.

The Starship Flight 15 test mission is currently scheduled to launch no earlier thanit has a 75-minute window in which to launch Starship Flight 15 to add some flexibility into its preflight countdown. That means the launch could take place anytime betweenSpaceX has not formally announced if it has backup days for the launch, but if the company does have those options, liftoff would likely occur at the same time, based on past Starship missions that saw delays.

One thing that separates Starship Flight 15 from past Starship test flights is its length. The mission, if it runs its full duration, will last just over 22.5 hours until Ship lands back at Starbase. That. If SpaceX launches at the end of its window on Friday, at 7 p.m. EST, the Ship landing would occur on Even if you can't see SpaceX's Starship in person, you can score a model of your own.

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Standing at 13.77 inches , this is a 1:375 ratio of SpaceX's Starship as a desktop model. The materials here are alloy steel and it weighs just 225g. Yes, you'll be able to watch SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 launch online, and you have many ways to do so. If you need your Starship launch preparations fix before the Nov. 13 launch, good news: You can see SpaceX's prep work live online.

, about six hours before launch. NASASpaceflight typically offers live commentary and constantly changing views of the Starship launch pad via remote cameras positioned around Starbase.

In addition to watching the world's largest rocket launch into space, Starship Flight 15 offers the chance to see both parts of that megarocket return to Earth and be caught in mid-air, 22 hours apart. If you've read our past Starship launch viewing guides, you'll know that SpaceX doesn't have an official viewing site for Starship launches. But you can see the spectacle from several public beaches .in April 2023).

The park offers a clear view of the Starship launch site across the bay and includes views of boats on the water. There are also bathrooms close by for your convenience. It's 5 miles from the launch site as the crow flies. But plan to head out early as traffic can be heavy, especially if you have to cross the bridge from Port Isabel.

Speaking of Port Isabel, there are stretches along Highway 48 between Port Isabel and Brownsville, Texas where you can pull over to the shoulder to watch the launch from 6 to 8 miles away. But it's just the side of a highway, so don't expect bathrooms there. The websitedoes report that there are"open pull-offs" to park, from which you can get"wide wetland views.

" And, of course, it's free. I've driven along Highway 48 during two Starbase visits but have not pulled over to the shoulder to test this site.

If you're on the Mexico side of the border, you may be able to watch Starship Flight 15 from Playa Bagdad, a public beach with a"head-on view of the launch tower and a festive vibe," according to, where you can get a closer view of Starship launches — but you have to pay $200 a ticket . The ranch is 3.8 miles from the Starbase launch site, and your ticket allows you to camp there for one day and one night.

Longer four-day stay packages are available. The Rocket Ranch has two primary viewing locations: The"Outpost" offers the closest view and"unmatched media service," so you can stay connected. The second location is a bit farther away on the campground itself. Tickets include bus transportation from the ranch campground to a viewing site and back,If everything goes to plan, SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 orbital launch and landing test could last up to 22.5 hours and orbit the Earth 14 times.

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"If successful, this will mark the first full recovery of an orbital launch system and a breakthrough moment in making Starship a reliable, rapidly reusable rocket," SpaceXon Sept. 28, which was expected to last nearly 10 hours and orbit Earth six times. Instead, SpaceX ended the mission after three hours and two orbits of Earth as a safety precaution.

"Starship’s initial return to launch site mission is expected to orbit the Earth at an altitude of ~275 km and complete approximately 14 orbits around the planet over the course of a more than 22-hour flight," SpaceX wrote in the mission description. "Similar to Starship’s first orbital mission, the flight profile has been designed with the opportunity to insert into a passively safe suborbital trajectory or safely deorbit at multiple pre-determined areas over the ocean after raising to an orbital altitude.

"If SpaceX has to end the Starship Flight 15 test flight early, it has three primary splashdown zones to land the Ship upper stage in the ocean. The company could drop the Ship vehicle in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii in early and late stages of the mission,. A mid-mission splashdown window off the coast of Chile is available if needed at that time. A late-mission splashdown zone in the Gulf of Mexico is also available.

The Gulf is also a wave-off splashdown zone for SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy Booster 22 in case it is unable to land shortly after liftoff.

"The Starship upper stage’s primary objectives include the deployment of 26 Starlink V3 satellites and the first return to launch site and catch at Starbase," SpaceX. "Starship will only execute a return to launch site if the flight control team has ensured that the vehicle systems critical for reentry maneuvers and final landing burn and tower approach are healthy. "A diagram showing SpaceX's Flight 15 Starship mission profile.

The orbital launch and landing test could last 22 hours and orbit Earth 14 times. While SpaceX is hoping to launch Starship Flight 15 on time, there is a chance that a technical issue or bad weather could prevent liftoff on Nov. 13.

SpaceX has not announced any official backup days for the Starship Flight 15 launch, but it is likely that the company has at least one if not two additional opportunities to try again, based on past Starship launches. Any backup launch attempts will depend greatly on the nature of a launch delay. You'll be able to follow SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 mission on Space.com as it happens.

Be sure to come back on launch day forand joined the team in 2001. He covers human spaceflight, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach.

He's a recipient of thefrom the National Space Society. He is an Eagle Scout and Space Camp alum with journalism degrees from the USC and NYU. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the