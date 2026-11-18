Baylor returns to Waco to take on Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Bears are coming off of a devastating loss against BYU that saw the Baylor defense unable

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway looks to throw during the second half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectA loss that effectively has knocked Baylor out of the Big 12 Championship picture. The Bears can still play spoiler to the Red Raiders on Saturday though, as it's a must-win game for CFP No. 12 Texas Tech if they have any hope of the Big 12 Championship game themselves.

Also read Biggest Winners and Losers from Oklahoma State Week 11 Loss to Texas Tech

Texas Tech doesn't have the running game that BYU does, but QB Thomas Castellanos has provided the Red Raiders more of an offensive spark since his return from injury. Baylor has played well against teams that throw the ball more than they run it, allowing their defensive line to take advantage of their secondary's coverage and bring pressure on the quarterback. Castellanos will be ready to run the ball if the passing game isn't there, however.

It's going to be a struggle for the Bears to contain Castellanos if their struggles against downhill runs continue into this coming week. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited..

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Baylor is averaging 29 PPG on the season and Texas Tech is averaging 39 . This game is going to come down to who can prevent who from scoring as frequently as possible.

Rudimentary philosophy, sure, but Baylor has struggled this season when they've gotten behind on the scoreboard, and last week was just another example of it as the Bears found themselves in a 21-0 hole early against BYU and never found their way back to even. The money line is a much simpler bet, no spread or over/under to think about, just pick who is going to win outright.

A winning bet of $100 for Baylor to be victorious would net you a $140 profit on top of your original bet, whereas a successful $170 bet for the Red Raiders of Texas Tech to win the game would net you another $100 in profit. The oddsmakers seem confident in Texas Tech's chances of surviving the trip to Waco and winning this game, it would seem. Baylor is returning home on Saturday for Senior Day after a devastating loss.

I expect the Bears to come out swinging in this game and score quickly. The Red Raider defense isn't what the BYU defense is and Baylor should be able to have more offensive success. This game could become a high-scoring affair for both teams as Castellanos and DJ Lagway are both quite capable mobile quarterbacks who can extend plays.

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I, however, could also be dead-wrong and this game could turn into a defensive struggle at McLane Stadium; football is funny that way sometimes. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLERBrad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans.

Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.