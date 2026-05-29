What the Smartphone Revolution Is Doing to Us Psychologically

You haven't called anyone in weeks. That's not laziness; it's psychology.

The shift is real: Landline use is down 78 percent, and Americans now send an average of 58 texts a day. Loneliness and anxiety diverge: Anxious people prefer texts; lonely people prefer calls.

When smartphones first became ubiquitous, many of us assumed they would mean more talking. More calls on the bus, more conversations on the street, more voices in the air . Even mobile voice calls have plateaued.

A 2026 YouGov survey of more than 2,400 Americans found that text messaging is the only communication channel showing meaningful growth, with 29 percent of respondents saying they were texting more than a year ago, compared to just 16 percent saying the same of voice calls . We didn’t just replace our landlines with smartphones; we replaced conversation itself with something quieter, faster, and more controllable.strongly prefer texting over calling.

This is not merely out of convenience, but because text-based communication offers something voice calls cannot: the ability to compose, edit, and control your message before it reaches anyone else. A 2025 study published infound that younger adults showed both stronger texting preferences and higher levels of call anxiety than older adults, and that social anxiety predicted texting preference precisely through this sense of “controllability” .

When you’re anxious, the unscripted, real-time nature of a phone call feels genuinely threatening. A text gives you time to think. This dynamic was identified even in early mobile research. Reid and Reid found that anxious individuals preferred texting and actually rated it as amedium for intimate and expressive contact.

It was not perceived as an inferior substitute for “real” communication, but as something they experienced as more authentic for their own needs. Interestingly, the same study found the reverse for: lonely people preferred voice calls and experienced texting as less intimate. The channel that feels safest depends on what you’re most afraid of. There is also an escapist dimension worth noting.

Research by Trub and Barbot found that people text not only to communicate but also to manageand to express themselves in ways they find difficult verbally. This is not inherently problematic—but the same research showed that escape-motivated texting was associated with higher levels of smartphoneWhat does all of this mean at a societal level? We are in the midst of a quiet but significant restructuring of how human beings make themselves known to each other.

The smartphone was supposed to connect us more. In many ways, it has, but on terms that increasingly favor asynchronous, edited, low-stakes exchanges over the messier, richer, more demanding experience of speaking and being heard in real time. Jin, B. . Avoidance and Anxiety About Phone Calls in Young Adults: The Role of Social Anxiety and Texting Controllability.

Reid, D. J., & Reid, F. J. M. . Text or talk? Social anxiety, loneliness, and divergent preferences for cell phone use. Trub, L., & Barbot, B. .

Great escape or path to self-expression? Development and validation of a scale of motivations for text messaging. The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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