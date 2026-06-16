What the Rockets Can Take Away From the Knicks’ Championship Blueprint

Houston is trying to get where New York just finished.

Jan 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson controls the ball against Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn ImagesAfter 53 years, the Knicks are NBA champions. For anyone who watched New York before its epic turnaround in 2021, that sounds extremely strange. But with no back-to-back champion since 2017 and 2018, the window is open for everyone, including the Houston Rockets. Houston came into the 2025-26 season with high hopes, but so much derailment in the form of underwhelming production and injuries has kept the organization in that second tier.

How does itThe Knicks proved what it takes to win it all. This is a new NBA where the pieces that led to rings before no longer work. What can the Rockets take away from New York's run? Stephen Curry.

Isiah Thomas. Jalen Brunson. The only guards 6-foot-3 or shorter to lead their teams to championships. In a league dominated by height and building your teams around forwards and centers, Brunson has proven that the little guys can get it done too.

There isn't one thing about the 2026 Finals MVP that makes him a superstar. Brunson is stronger than the fastest and faster than the strongest. The Rockets don't have a Brunson, but Fred VanVleet is already an NBA champion with a similar skill set in a much smaller capacity.

The veteran and former All-Star is a great ball handler with great leadership and the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor as an elite role player in this chapter of his career. With a $25 million player option looming, Houston should keep this in mind when figuring out how it wants to build the roster for 2027.

The Rockets can for the second summer in a row, and with so few viable replacements on the market, they should keep him for the future. Houston has been linked to a few stars, and as much as we want to speculate and create scenarios in which the organization lands a Giannis Antetokounmpo orThe Knicks' rotation went from barely scratching seven players under Tom Thibodeau to legitimately reaching nine or even 10 under Mike Brown.

New York kept its players well rested for the big moments, but a major part of that is also having the talent to go that deep. The Rockets could certainly sacrifice some assets to land a big star if the right player is available for the right price. But they can't afford to run a six or seven-man rotation in the playoffs. There have to beAdd us as a preferred source onPublished





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Rockets Star's In-Game Advice for Spurs Could Have Changed Game 5 OutcomeThe 2026 NBA Finals were capped off on Saturday night by the New York Knicks in Game 5. New York trailed the San Antonio Spurs all throughout the game. Which ha

Read more »

This NBA Mock Draft Has Two Interesting Decisions from the RocketsThe 2026 NBA Draft is now right around the corner, less than 10 days away in Brooklyn, New York. While the Houston Rockets don't have any first round picks, the

Read more »

Rockets' Kevin Durant Listed Among Top NBA Offseason Trade CandidatesAhead of a busy offseason, the Houston Rockets have to establish a direction within a direction. They're pushing toward title contention. Great, but how do you

Read more »

Jaylen Brown Trade Scenarios: Multi-Team Deals Could Reshape Bucks, Celtics, and Rival FranchisesExplore the complex trade packages involving Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, as the Milwaukee Bucks seek to accumulate future assets through three-team deals with the Hawks, Clippers, Trail Blazers, and Rockets.

Read more »