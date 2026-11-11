'What the Red editors really want for Christmas': 10 gorgeous gifts every woman will love

From £12.50 M&S earrings to the perfect party dress...

’s editors want for Christmas? We’re a discerning lot and we’re also lucky enough to be bombarded with products and gift lists from PRs, so we’ve seen pretty much everything there is available for the upcoming holiday season and we’ve honed it down to the best, most beautiful and most desirable.

On my personal wish list, there are big and small treats, and things for my home as well as my wardrobe. I’ve reached a point where I’d rather have one of two things under the tree that I’ll really love and cherish – and keep for a long time.

Also read Top Retailers Reveal Best Christmas Gifts for 2024

For me, a tablecloth from Rebecca Udall is an investment for future Christmases – I love the marble print and the different shades of green that will look beautiful topped with long red candles and crisp white plates. At the other end of the spectrum, I’d get almost as much enjoyment from a bar of chocolate from Fortum & Mason .

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The chocolate I’ve included here earns a place for tasting delicious but there’s no escaping the packaging is a gift in itself. I’ll be buying an assortment of bars for hosts, colleagues and impromptu recipients. If there’s one thing I want above all others, it’s an ear cuff from Completed Works. Their work-of-art jewellery feels so special and original, yet can be worn every day.

I love the idea of a Christmas present that becomes part of the quotidian . I’m not the only one contributing to this gift guide in the run-up to Christmas – my selection will be added to by the rest of theZara's new cocoa 'comfort culotte' jeans are winter's most relaxed denim stapleVictoria Beckham proves her go-to 'fossil grey' jeans are winter's chicest denim trendZara's new 'jewellery dress' is winter's most beautifully polished style