What 'The Giving Tree' Gets Wrong About Love and Happiness

What if the beloved children's classic isn't a story about unconditional love but rather a cautionary tale about codependency?

Healthy love requires boundaries that protect one's sense of self. YouGov.com , it is the 35th most popular children's and young adult fiction book in America, and it has sold more than 14.5 million copies worldwide.

Though, you don’t need statistics to know this. For most of us, you can just re-read the book to know it is a classic. The tree gives everything it has to the boy – its apples, branches, even its trunk. After each act of giving, we are told,"the tree was happy.

” Such is the effect of unconditional love…parenting , and it became the standard by which I judged my own parents. As a parent now myself, I’m no longer so sure I understood the book correctly.is not a model of healthy love. I believe it is a cautionary tale about what happens when we confuse love with self-erasure.

Moreover, the warning is not only for those of us who are the tree. It is also for the little boys who grow into men.

“And the boy loved the tree…very much,” says the book, but the story does not show that the boy actually loved the tree. It shows that the boy liked what he got from the tree. Starting with the boy’s teenage years, the only time he comes to see the tree is when he needs something. The boy has a consumption view of love.

His focus is on the benefits the tree brings to his life, not on the tree’s well-being or what he can give to the tree. When those benefits disappear, the relationship becomes vulnerable. Think about how often he leaves for a long stretch of time. Even as the story comes to an end, the boy-turned-old-man visits the tree, not to give it company but to use it as “a quiet place to sit and rest.

” This is because the basis ofThe tree, on the other hand, has a self-sacrificial view of love, because, as my daughter would say, the tree “gives and gives until there’s nothing left. ” This continual give and take – where one side gives and the other side takes – establishes a pattern where there are noand sense of purpose depend entirely on the boy’s presence and approval, and the boy’s happiness and vision of a good life depend on what he can take from the tree for his own well-being.

Psychologically speaking, the dynamic between the tree and the boy looks much closer to what is popularly referred to as"codependency" than to love and happiness. Codependency occurs when a relationship becomes structured around one person’s continual giving and the other’s continual receiving, creating what many believe to be an unhealthy imbalance of care and responsibility as more than just providers. They need to see others as people whose well-being matters as much as their own. The boy never develops that recognition.

In the end, the boy ends up alone and tired, sitting on a tree stump.so moving is that we recognize something noble in the tree’s devotion. We admire its willingness to give. We want to be loving, generous, and selfless people. Yet perhaps the most important lesson inis not that love means giving everything away.

Maybe when we read the book to our children, we shouldn’t end with the last line, “And the tree was happy... ” and then turn off the lights. Maybe when we finish the book, we should ask them if they would be happy if they were the tree…or if they were the boy.

We could then start to teach them that healthy love does not leave one person depleted and the other dependent, but rather leaves both people more fully themselves. , is an associate professor at the Emory University School of Medicine and the executive director of the Emory Purpose Project. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

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