This young season has had plenty of highs and lows as does every season. Each season brings triumph and adversity. Most of all, it's about how the team responds

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 25: Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers celebrates their 5-3 win with teammates Brad Marchand #63 and Radko Gudas #6 against the Ottawa Senators at the Amerant Bank Arena on November 25, 2026 in Sunrise, Florida.

| NHLI via Getty Images This young season has had plenty of highs and lows as does every season. Each season brings triumph and adversity. Most of all, it's about how the team responds to moments of adversity that determine the level of triumph that will come as a result. There's plenty of things that the Florida Panthers have to be thankful for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This past offseason, the Panthers acquired Brady Tkachuk, former Ottawa Senator, to South Florida to play with his brother Matthew. And it has already paid dividends in ways that go beyond comprehension. So far, in 24 games, the Tkachuk brothers have combined for a total of 56 points -- Matthew with 32 points and Brady with 24 .