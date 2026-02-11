UC Davis study warns six California coastal areas face severe El Niño flooding and erosion

A new UC Davis study identifies six California coastal hotspots at risk of severe flooding and erosion this winter, driven by sea-level rise and a potentially record-strong El Niño.

A new UC Davis study warns that six California coastal areas face an enhanced risk of flooding and erosion this winter, driven by about a foot of sea-level rise from climate change and what could be the strongest El Niño on record.

The study identifies hotspots from San Luis Obispo to Humboldt Bay that are likely to see beach loss, shoreline property damage, bluff instability, and temporary or permanent infrastructure destruction. San Luis Obispo County and the Monterey and Santa Cruz coastlines are vulnerable. The Elkhorn Slough area, Moss Landing, local roads, agricultural fields, and shoreline housing in Santa Cruz face heavy inundation.

Also read A major shift in the atmosphere clears the way for El Niño to pound Southern California

California Coastal Areas Face Flooding Risk

South San Francisco Bay is also at high risk, including residential areas, local roads, marshes, and major transportation hubs such as San Francisco International Airport, East Bay marshes, and the eastern approach of the Bay Bridge along I-80. In Marin and the North Bay, US-101 in Corte Madera, residential areas in San Rafael, and critical segments of Highway 37 near Novato Creek, the Petaluma River, and Mare Island are highly susceptible to saltwater flooding.

Stinson Beach and Humboldt Bay are also listed, with surrounding agricultural fields, local roadways, US-101 corridors, and low-lying marshes facing high vulnerability from compounding high tides and runoff. All the problems we are seeing now were predicted years ago and we should not be surprised when they start happening, said Fraser M. Shilling, director of the Road Ecology Center at UC Davis.

An eastern Pacific Kelvin wave paired with storm tracks that continually shove water inland has already exposed Southern California to powerful surf, high tides, and historic flooding, the study said. Researchers warn the threat is far from theoretical. In the winter of 2019, atmospheric river storms pushed coastal waters up by nearly 10 inches, shutting down Highway 37 in the North Bay during an otherwise weak El Niño, the study noted.

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Record Sea Levels Expected This Winter

It is possible that the beach flooding in Southern California is resulting in irreversible damage to the beaches of Long Beach and Newport Peninsula areas which even extensive riprap and sand augmentation will not solve, Shilling added. Experts warn that stacking these elevated base sea levels with open-coast swells and inland runoff will trigger severe flooding and accelerated erosion statewide.

The flooding that hit Southern California in recent days shows what a worst-case El Niño winter could look like as sea levels rise even farther. The recent flooding was severe because of two events expected to worsen over the next few months: record-hot ocean water raising sea levels combined with higher-than-normal tides. A third factor would be powerful storms that bring big waves.

How these three factors play out, and whether they occur at the same time, will determine how punishing this winter will be for the coast. The tides themselves were moderately high last week, but combined with record ocean temperatures they were enough to push up sea levels significantly.

Ocean Temperatures Drive Higher Tides

The average sea level was 1.4 feet higher than expected in San Diego, 1.3 feet higher in Los Angeles, and 1.1 feet higher in San Francisco for the week ending Friday, according to an analysis of data provided by William Sweet, an oceanographer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Sea levels reached record heights not seen in more than a century of observations.

All-time records for maximum sea levels were shattered in Los Angeles, San Diego Bay, Santa Barbara, and La Jolla last week. At the San Pedro gauge in Los Angeles, the sea level reached 8.02 feet on Oct. 26 and 8.19 feet a day later, breaking the old record of 7.93 feet above the baseline, which occurred on Jan. 10, 2005, during an El Niño winter.

Sea levels could get even higher with the arrival of king tides around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holidays. Warmer water increases sea levels because heat increases its volume. Unusually hot ocean water worsened the sea level rise that peaked during last week high tides, and those temperatures are expected to be higher than normal throughout the winter.

The king tides are going to provide a larger trigger for flooding, said Dillon Amaya, an assistant professor at North Carolina State University Department of Marine, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. Plus, the ocean is expected to remain warmer than average for at least through the spring. The ocean remains quite hot. On Saturday, the sea surface temperature at Scripps Pier in La Jolla was 75.4 degrees, an astonishing 11.1 degrees above the historical average for Halloween.

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Saturday temperature is even higher than the highest average temperature for the entire year, around 70 degrees, and broke the record for the hottest Halloween in records going back to 1916. The recent flooding alone inundated neighborhoods of Sunset Beach and Huntington Harbour and flooded parts of Pacific Coast Highway. Flooding also affected beachside bars from Redondo Beach to Long Beach. In Northern California, Marin County experienced flooding of up to 2 feet in bayside communities, according to state officials.

The flooding and strong swells are already evidence of El Niño powerful impacts, but the threats are likely just beginning. Our waters have been so far above normal, a foot to a foot and a half above what we would normally expect, because of the warm waters and because of Kelvin waves, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. Kelvin waves are a key feature of the developing El Niño.

They move warm water slowly for thousands of miles from the western Pacific Ocean toward the eastern Pacific, just off the coast of Peru. The warm water then hits the coast, eventually shuttling warmer ocean water to offshore California. Of all the risks El Niño poses to California, the risk of coastal flooding poses the highest level of certainty for later in the year, according to the weather service.

Kelvin Waves Contribute to Rising Seas

Oceanic temperatures are continuing to rise in the part of the Pacific Ocean responsible for El Niño, and federal scientists say there is an 83% chance this El Niño will be the strongest in the modern record, which dates to 1950. A mix of astronomical and tidal events are converging with unusually warm waters off Southern California coast to push the tides higher than ever before, sending surges of water into beach cities like Newport Beach and Redondo Beach.

Kelvin waves are described as coastally trapped as they must follow the coastline once they hit the coast of the Americas, with the shoreline to the right in the Northern Hemisphere. They do not crash on the shore, but they do raise ocean temperatures and raise the sea level, with their effects lasting for months before they eventually subside.

Oceanic Kelvin waves are contributing to new and broken water level records along the California coast, including some of the highest readings in over a century, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Ocean Service said in a statement. The most recent first Kelvin wave arrived around the same time that swells from former Hurricane Rachel hit in early October, sending seawater crashing into homes on the Long Beach Peninsula and covering Newport Beach Balboa Peninsula with water.

Strong El Niño Warned by Scientists

It is now apparent that another Kelvin wave swept along the Southern California coast last week and is contributing to sea levels, in some spots depending on the time of day, having risen nearly 2 feet above what would ordinarily be expected from just astronomically influenced tides, according to North Carolina State University Amaya. The sea level rise being experienced now may come as a shock to some Californians, but in some ways it has been a long time coming.

The sea level rise signal has been a lot lower here than on the East Coast or Gulf Coast, but the combination of warm water, Kelvin waves, and high tides is now making it clear.