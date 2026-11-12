What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes have newfound momentum that ignited during the week of Veterans Day 2026. That's via the recruiting trail, with a decommit flipping back

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Colorado Buffaloes have newfound momentum that ignited during the week of Veterans Day 2026.

That's via the recruiting trail, with a decommit flipping back and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

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, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Colorado sits last among Big 12 Conference teams in the ESPN Football Power Index rankings. The national outlet hands the Buffaloes a -1.8 FPI, making them the only team among conference representatives with a negative rating. Colorado fell to 74th in the FPI too, which again makes CU the worst-ranked team in the Big 12 per this metric.

And the chances for Colorado to make a bowl game didn't receive a high number from ESPN too. Colorado not only received a 2.0 percent chance to win out, but that same number is attached to its chances of reaching six wins. Once again, the Buffaloes head into this contest with a 3-6 mark.sound like they're still visualizing ending the season with a bowl game.

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But once again, Colorado must win its next three games, starting with the toughest opponent still left on the Buffaloes' schedule in Houston. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars fans celebrate with players after the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Houston has trended in a far different direction under coach Willie Fritz. The Cougars have the Big 12's fifth-best RPI with a 13.9 mark.

Furthermore, Houston ranks 21st in the ESPN RPI. And the Cougars have a 25.9 percent chance to win the remainder of their schedule. But Houston is also visualizing something way larger: the College Football Playoff. The Cougars' chances there sit at 21.6 percent, handing them the fourth best odds within the Big 12.

Landing in the 12-team playoff would mark the first time Houston has ever competed for the national title. And that includes before moving into the Big 12 during the last realignment cycle of 2023. But Houston still faces its own uphill climb to crack the playoff field. No. 2 Utah remains undefeated and looks very much like a lock for the CFP, especially if the Utes run the table and win out.

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BYU is in strong shape too at No. 10. Meanwhile, reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech remains in the hunt for both the conference championship and making it back to the playoff. Arizona State Julian Hugo rushes Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Colorado pulling the stunner in Boulder will hand Sanders his second victory over a top-25 team in the last two seasons. The Buffaloes stunned a No. 22-ranked Iowa State team one year ago at the same venue, which became their best win in a 3-9 season. Houston presents a far different animal, especially with talented quarterback and former five-star Conner Weigman leading the Cougars.

Houston presents a loaded defensive front, too, that can wreak havoc in front of quarterback Isaac Wilson. Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders.

Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.