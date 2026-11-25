The San Francisco 49ers are entering the stretch run with nine rookies to assess, from emerging contributors to potential late risers.

The San Francisco 49ers have seven more games in the regular season and then a potential playoff run is coming. What are the expectations for the 2026 rookie draft class for the stretch run?14.

So, he could return around Week 15 or 16. Even then, the room is now deep enough that he will likely just be a depth receiver. Height is the 49ers fourth rusher. He is a depth option who is mostly a pass rusher.

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However, he ranks 10th in pass rush productivity and 11th in win rate amongst rookie edge rushers. The goal is for him to be more productive as a pass rusher. Black has already exceeded expectations.

However, the impact he has on McCaffrey has to remain. Black allows the 49ers to use McCaffrey in more beneficial ways without asking him to take on the tough carries. Willis is the backup left guard. Connor Colby has been rocky but not bad enough to warrant a benching.

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Still, he was the weak link on the line prior to the Colton McKivitz injury. There is a chance we see Willis at some point this year. Injuries and the release of Jack Jones have pushed Prysock onto the field in a limited variety recently. The goal is for Prysock to continue to hold off Nate Hobbs for the third outside cornerback role.

More than that, the 49ers trusting him in dime scenarios would help. Dugger has done more than expected already. The goal for him is to be as good moving away from the football as he is when he is coming downhill towards the football. That is where Dugger is best.

The McKivitz injury opens the door for Cruz to play. However, all indications are that they want this year to be developmental. The rookie UDFA has been a reliable option against the run. He just has to stay healthy and continue to hold down this role.

The return of C.J. West could limit his snap counts down the stretch run. Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023.

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During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike.

Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.