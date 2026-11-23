Texas finally released its report, showing maternal death was back to pre-pandemic levels, but it left some key information out.

Texas finally released its report, showing maternal death was back to pre-pandemic levels, but it left some key information out. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas one of a kind, Dallas Observer is there.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027. According to some, this year’s maternal morbidity report was supposed to give a snapshot of the impacts of abortion bans on pregnant Texans. Instead, the data shows maternal death rates have dropped to pre-pandemic levels. The report, released Nov. 13, excluded deaths from 2022 to 2023, which are key post-abortion ban years that could have impacted the results in the report.

Also read Texas Attorney General Drops Lawsuits Against Out-of-State Abortion Pill Providers

Because of the exclusion, abortion advocates are having a hard time trusting the numbers and are pushing for the release of the data from the missing years.

“There’s a lot of nuance to unpack around why that data is so important. Of course, it is the first two years of our overlapping abortion bans,” Emily Witt, strategic communications manager for Avow Texas, said.

“So, you know, we can’t necessarily even see like what the effect was when we had a six-week ban versus a total ban and the span in between that, which was not a big length of time, but would be really helpful for advocates and people creating policy to know. ” In 2024, the maternal mortality ratio, which is the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 births in Texas, was 20.5.

Advertisement

In 2021, the rate was 23.5, which excluded COVID-related deaths. Ken Paxton’s anti-abortion influence already extended beyond Texas. He could take it further in the Senatebecause of its delayed release, which some advocates thought might be politically motivated, saying the data was crucial to understanding the impacts of abortion policy ahead of what turned out to be a historic Democratic sweep.

“I just do not understand how you can say that this committee’s purpose is to look at maternal mortality and morbidity rates, and offer recommendations, and leave out two really key years in between. And this is also not the first time the report’s been late. So I hope that we’ll see more accountability on this committee and that the committee will be able to do what they were actually formed to do,” Witt said.

The data reviewed by the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee showed the rate of women dying from childbirth or pregnancy was lower than before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also says mental health issues became the leading cause of death among pregnant women.

“A lot of the things that we saw in the report didn’t necessarily surprise us, from the standpoint of just being well-versed in maternal health and how abortion bans are impacting maternal health here in Texas,” Witt said. “It also really reinforced how important it is for us to get those two years of data that are missing because there’s just such a gap in information in the report, and really, we’re missing a big piece of the story and how different factors that are affecting maternal health have gone up and down.

” Over three-quarters of deaths in both 2021 and 2024 were found to be preventable, which does reflect a slight decrease from the committee’s previous report. Again this year, the report reflects a longstanding pattern of Black women having the highest mortality rate among all racial and ethnic groups. Black women experienced a mortality rate of 146.2 per 100,000 births, which is more than double that of white women in 2024.

From 2021 to 2024, intimate partner violence against pregnant women quadrupled. Deaths related to suicide and homicide rose from 5% to 19%. This statistic stood out to Witt, who said it could be related to Texas’ overlapping bans on abortion.

“There’s a link between suicide and homicide against pregnant people when we have an abortion ban because people are living under chronic stress. They’re not able to decide when and if they can build a family, and we know that those factors lead to these determinants and mortality rates,” Witt said. For starters, the word abortion never appears in the morbidity report. The data points to preventable deaths, like abortions in life-saving situations, but never mentions the procedure by name.

Witt said the inability to talk about abortion scientifically in something like the maternal mortality report further stigmatizes the practice.

Advertisement

“When we politicize it, we can’t actually study the factors like banning abortion and how that makes maternal health rates worse. And then they’re leaving it out of this report when it has a huge impact and a huge piece of the story. It’s been stigmatized to the point that our government is pretending that it’s not.

”The committee did not review individual cases from 2022 and 2023, which could have skewed the data upward, as it was immediately following unclear abortion bans that caused healthcare providers to fear giving abortions in life-saving situations.

“From our perspective, the omission of this data was completely politically motivated. Now we’re going to have a change in leadership and a change in who is steering this committee . I hope that, with a change in leadership, Gina Hinojosa can appoint people who select committee members and guide what that committee does and how they do their work in a way that does not have political bias and truly asks them the best interest of Texans,” Witt said.

Avow is a reproductive justice nonprofit that emphasizes the intersections of abortion access and economic and institutional factors. To that end, Witt wants the report to acknowledge economic and healthcare disparities across Texas.

“All of that points to a wider structural issue that voters really gave our electees a mandate on, which is that the material conditions in Texas are bad,” Witt said. “People can’t afford food, housing. We have the most uninsured people in the U.S., and that’s going to come out in our pregnancy outcomes and whether or not Texans are able to live and thrive through pregnancy and after pregnancy.

So this report, while the recommendations don’t necessarily say, ‘Hey, we have an economic issue here,’ we have a wealth disparity. We have systemic racism that’s happening within the medical field, that is happening because of systemic racism within our state and within our nation. ”From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is a multimedia reporter at the Dallas Observer. She is a former editor-in-chief and news editor of the North Texas Daily, where she covered local and state news and its intersections with higher education. Hannah co-created an accountability series regarding transparency within her college administration before graduating and joining the Observer in August 2026.