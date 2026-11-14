What Texas-LSU Injury Report Doesn't Tell You About the Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have been hit hard with injuries during SEC play.

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectbefore eventually taking off a little after 10 p.m. CT, Nonetheless, the Longhorns are officially on site in Baton Rouge and can focus on Saturday night's contest. However, beating LSU will no easy task, especially considering some of the injuries that Texas is dealing with.

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Yes, the Longhorns removed multiple starters from the SEC availability report earlier this week, but don't let that fool you; Texas will be dealing with some notable injuries worth keeping an eye on. Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman walks on field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Every team is banged up at this point in the season.

No one is 100% healthy, and Texas certainly qualifies.played limited snaps last week against Missouri and was unable to finish the game. He's off the injury report, but it's hard to imagine his ankle injury -- which he originally suffered in the loss to Florida -- is completely healed. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. As if you needed any more proof of how banged up Texas is, look no further than what Kanu is dealing with. He's been dealing with a lingering injury all season that has limited him multiple times during SEC play. He had a 24-yard receiving touchdown last week against Missouri but he hasn't been at full strength all season long.

The Tigers are without starting safety Dashawn Spears for the entire year after he suffered a season-ending injury in the loss to Ole Miss. LSU will be looking to get back linebacker Whit Weeks against Texas. He's missed multiple games due to a lower-body injury and likely won't be at 100% if he plays on Saturday night. Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI.

He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022.

He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7