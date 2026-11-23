The two-time Cy Young winner is now baseball's highest paid pitcher ever. Here's how Skubal's contract impacts the league.

following a midseason blockbuster trade from Detroit, where he had previously spent his entire career. After a free agency that earned interest from plenty of contenders, the superstar ace decided on the Mets on Sunday, ending his stay in L.A.

His nine-year, $450 million contract is now the largest in major league history for a pitcher. How does it change New York's outlook for 2027 -- and beyond? Where should the Dodgers and other suitors turn now? And what does it mean for baseball ahead of the impending lockout?

Also read SKUBAL DIVING: Mets sign Tarik Skubal to massive contract

The contract numbers landed around where many in baseball believed they would, and it's not a surprise that it came down to the Mets. They were desperate to sign him; owner Steve Cohen had negotiated a monster deal with his agent, Scott Boras, before; and Cohen is one of the few owners -- maybe the only one -- seemingly unconcerned with the potential financial ramifications for his team if baseball's financial system changes dramatically under a new collective bargaining agreement.

It was as if Captain Cohen shouted, "Damn the salary cap torpedoes, full speed ahead!

" Skubal gets paid, a little more than a week before the lockout deadline. But it appears more and more likely that 200-plus free agents will go without deals before the next CBA is forged.has ace potential, and he might reach it next season after a promising rookie year, but the Mets under president of baseball operations David Stearns have not employed a proven top-shelf starting pitcher. That's largely because Stearns prefers not to give free-agent starting pitchers long-term contracts.

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The only other long-term contract the Mets have offered to a free-agent starter under Stearns wasthree years ago. But Yamamoto was 25. Skubal just turned 30. He has undergone three surgeries on his left elbow.

This is not a Stearns move -- it's a Steve Cohen move, and it will bolster a rotation that has been a problem the last two seasons.as the faces of the position-player group. Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in the world, a proven workhorse who can also dominate like few others -- and he's also someone McLean,and Jonathan Santucci can follow.

David Stearns still has a lot of work to do with his roster, but he now has a foundation from which to build out the rest of his pitching staff. More. They need more offense, more walks, better defense, more pitching. Of all that, getting a legit power-and-patience hitter at first base would be at the top of my list.

Who? Maybe one of the overseas guys, Teruaki Sato or Ja-wook Koo . You can always juggle corner players, so you can't get too hung up on the first base qualifier.are still on the roster. If you want to believe in Ty France's 2026 resurgence, he's another possibility .

He's risky given his age and 2023-25 performance, but he did make some changes that helped him improve his exit velo and launch angle. Otherwise: Bullpen. It wasn't terrible in 2026, but a quick scan of the roster doesn't exactly inspire confidence either. If money is no object -- and it apparently isn't --wanted Skubal back, but they never got to the point of making an offer, according to sources.

The potential of a salary cap and the general uncertainties of baseball's economic model with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire made them reluctant to make the type of long-term commitment it took to land him. The extent to which a federal investigation into Mark Walter's finances had an impact is unknown, though it has surely been heavily speculated upon.

The Dodgers would still like to add a starting pitcher to address some of the volatility in a rotation fronted bywell for a few reasons. One is that his fastball would play up at Rogers Centre. We saw Peralta turn his season around upon getting traded to theat the deadline.

That was partly, in addition to a few mechanical and pitch mix changes, because his fastball has more induced vertical break indoors, and the Rays call Tropicana Field, the only fixed-roof ballpark in the majors, home.

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"Fastball Freddy" combined that with an increase in velocity to salvage his platform season. Rogers Centre has a retractable roof. A lot of his starts would be inside. That matters.

And it matters that the Blue Jays are willing to spend top dollar to further improve their rotation after givingwere in on Skubal was an indication of how financially committed the new ownership group might be to bringing San Diego its first championship, but they were always better off spreading that money out to several pitchers. The Padres don't just need an ace -- they need several proven starters.

At the moment, the only one in their rotation isand Yu Darvish both mysteries heading into 2027. So far this offseason, they've been in on practically everybody. And it would be a shock not to see them come away with multiple starting pitchers before the Dec. 1 lockout. The Padres need to address first base and left field, and ideally they'd also add to the back end of their bullpen, but starting pitching is by far their biggest priority.

Look for them to get aggressive there now that Skubal is off the board. The balance of star power in MLB might have switched coasts but not leagues, as Skubal heading to the Mets keeps the National League an arms-length ahead of the American League heading into 2027. It also allows for some optimism in Queens, where New York hasn't been very productive on the mound lately.

Now the NL East boasts aces in Skubal,), which should make for a good race in the division. That's assuming the Mets bounce back and Skubal gives them the boost they need. On the other side of the NL, the Dodgers won't miss Skubal the way other teams might have if they'd lost him. They were good before he arrived.

They're still good. Probably not much in the AL. In the NL, the Mets leapfrog the Braves in the NL East, just behind Philadelphia, but all three are tightly bunched. And all three are way behind the Dodgers and remain well behind the.

This signing does boost the Mets' playoff chances by 17%, up to around 59%. And that's just for year one. It's a major add.