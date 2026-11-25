Several chains close their stores on Thanksgiving Day, but not all.

We all want to take it easy and enjoy Thanksgiving as a relaxed holiday but with food preparations all systems go in households across the country, there’s usually always at least one ingredient missing.

There is also medication and pets to care for and whilst we always recommend being fully prepared ahead of time, it’s always best to know where is open and closed on the main day. There’s no need to panic but with more businesses giving staff much-needed time off to spend with loved ones, the key is in knowing where to spend your time travelling to for those all-important opening hours and where not to waste your gas money and time on.

Also read What stores are open, closed Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday 2026?

Aldi Fully closed and not operational again until the following morning. Costco Fully closed but open from as early as 6am for Black Friday sales the following day. Barnes and Noble Closed the entire day but open until 9pm the evening before for last minute buys.

CVS Always check your specific location with their CVS Store Locator but most will remain open on Thanksgiving Day though many will operate on reduced or modified hours, such as 8am – 5pm, or 9am – 2pm. All 24-hour locations generally continue with their regular schedules. Dollar General Very helpful, most stores are expected to operate during extended or regular daytime hours from either 7/8am until 9/10pm. Verify your exact holiday schedule on the Dollar General Store Directory.

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Dollar Tree Most locations are expected to be open from 8am to 5pm, allowing you to pick up any last-minute necessities with ease. Food Lion Most locations will operate a 7am – 3pm opening with certain regional markets such as parts of Virginia including Roanoke, Lynchburg, Blacksburg and Charlottesville, historically opening until 4pm. Remember, pharmacy counters will be closed on Thanksgiving despite the grocery store availability.

Kroger Most will open from their usual 6am for convenience but will close early around 4pm. Pharmacies and clinics will remain closed for the entire day so ensure medications are up to date. Find out more about your store specifically here Lidl Closed all day but open early the next morning. Target Closed after making the celebration a permanent closure policy across all U.S. locations.

They will reopen at 6 a.m. the next morning for Black Friday sales. The Home Depot Closed the entire day. Petco and PetSmart Closed. Publix Fully closed for the entire day.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Day are the only two days Publix shuts its doors. The website will be fully functional but same-day deliveries won’t be available, with first delivery slots open the day after. Ulta Closed for all your beauty buys until the following day. Walmart Another major store to fully close for the day, so do stock up ahead of the 24-hour aisle-free time.

Wegmans Open as usual from 6 a.m. but expect early closure around 4 p.m. In-store pharmacies will typically remain closed the entire day and evening. Whole Foods Many stores are open for modified hours but stores in certain New England states—specifically Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island—close for the holiday.as a relaxed holiday but with food preparations all systems go in households across the country, there’s usually always at least one ingredient missing.to care for and whilst we always recommend being fully prepared ahead of time, it’s always best to know where is open and closed on the main day.

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, the key is in knowing where to spend your time travelling to for those all-important opening hours and where not to waste your gas money and time on.but most will remain open on Thanksgiving Day though many will operate on reduced or modified hours, such as 8am – 5pm, or 9am – 2pm. All 24-hour locations generally continue with their regular schedules.

Very helpful, most stores are expected to operate during extended or regular daytime hours from either 7/8am until 9/10pm. Verify your exact holiday schedule on theMost locations are expected to be open from 8am to 5pm, allowing you to pick up any last-minute necessities with ease. Most locations will operate a 7am – 3pm opening with certain regional markets such as parts of Virginia including Roanoke, Lynchburg, Blacksburg and Charlottesville, historically opening until 4pm.

Most will open from their usual 6am for convenience but will close early around 4pm. Pharmacies and clinics will remain closed for the entire day so ensure medications are up to date. Find out more aboutClosed after making the celebration a permanent closure policy across all U.S. locations. They will reopen at 6 a.m. the next morning for Black Friday sales.

Fully closed for the entire day. Thanksgiving and Christmas Day are the only two days Publix shuts its doors. The website will be fully functional but same-day deliveries won’t be available, with first delivery slots open the day after. Open as usual from 6 a.m. but expect early closure around 4 p.m. In-store pharmacies will typically remain closed the entire day and evening.

Many stores are open for modified hours but stores in certain New England states—specifically Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island—close for the holiday.