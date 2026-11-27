Target, Walmart, and Best Buy will be closed, while Whole Foods and some Starbucks locations will remain open.

, you're in luck. Some retailers will keep their doors open on Thursday, Nov. 26. This includes some big-name stores, like Whole Foods Market, which will remain open with holiday hours at most locations.

Not every store will be open, however. Target has made a permanent decisionStores open on Thanksgiving 2026ACME Markets will be open on Thanksgiving, as well as Black Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Most Albertsons stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, but it's best to check with your local store to confirm the exact hours. Most stores will be open, but make sure to check with your local store to confirm the specific hours.

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Stores will be open on Thanksgiving until 2 p.m. local time and will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m.Stores will be open with limited hours from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but its pharmacies will be closed. Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and its other subsidiaries will remain open until 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. Pharmacies and clinics will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.