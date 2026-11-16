What Solo Travel Taught Me in My Thirties

A writer reflects on celibacy, dating himself, and living fully without waiting for a partner.

By my third solo trip, I already knew the question was coming. That is honestly one of the best parts. I do not have to wait for a group chat to reach a decision.

I do not have to convince someone to wake up early, stay out late, or take 20 photos of me until I get the right one. If I want to eat, I eat. If I want to sit by the water, I sit. If I want to return to my room, change clothes, and come back out looking even better, nobody can stop me.

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I was not always this comfortable traveling alone. I used to think vacations were supposed to be shared with a partner, family, or friends. But I wanted to travel, and I did not want every plan to depend on somebody else’s money, schedule, or readiness.. The ship had more than enough to keep me occupied, including restaurants, entertainment, pools, and plenty of places to sit and watch the water.

The difference was that I could decide how much of it I wanted to experience. There was no pressure to see everything just because it was available. I could wake up and choose to explore, eat, go to the pool, or do absolutely nothing. That last option is important.

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Sometimes a vacation needs to be a vacation. Before bed, I usedTraveling alone has become part of how I date myself. I take myself to restaurants to celebrate, go to events, and visit new cities because I enjoy those experiences. I started dating this year, but I have chosen to keep that part of my life private.

Not every experience needs an audience, and not every person I meet needs to become a story. Dating someone else hasn’t changed the importance of my relationship with myself. Being in my 30s has made me more aware of how easy it is to compare timelines. Someone is getting married.

Someone is buying a house. Someone is having a baby. You can be genuinely happy for people and still wonder whether you are where you are supposed to be. Solo travel gives me space away from that noise.

On the ship, I was not thinking about what anyone else was doing with their life. I was thinking about whether I wanted another drink, where I wanted to eat, and how much time I could spend in the sun before I needed to reapply sunscreen. Traveling alone does not mean I want to spend the rest of my life by myself. I love connection.

I value my friendships, my family, and the chance to build something meaningful with another person. I have also practiced celibacy for the past two years. For me, it hasn’t been about punishment or pretending I don’t have desires. I am still human.

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It has been about becoming more intentional with my body, my boundaries, and the access I give other people. Solo travel has required a similar kind of honesty. When nobody else is making the plans, I have to ask myself what I actually want. I cannot blame a boring day on someone else’s itinerary.

I cannot follow the group because there is no group. I have to decide and trust it. My 30s are teaching me that independence is not the same as isolation. I can want love, intimacy, and community while still enjoying the freedom I have now.

As a Black gay man, I want softness and connection in my life. I also want to board a ship alone, wear the outfit I packed, and enjoy myself without turning the trip into a statement about my relationship status. The bigger lesson was that I no longer needed to explain why I wanted to go. I wanted the sun.

I wanted the water. I wanted time away from work, emails, and other people’s expectations. Suppose someone joins me on a future vacation, great. Until then, I am not waiting.