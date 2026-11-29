The Seattle Seahawks are facing an important game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12.

The Seahawks are holding on to faint division title hopes as they sit three games behind the Seahawks. A loss would all but end Seattle's chances at the NFC West title for a second straight season, but a win would keep them alive and get them closer toThis is arguably the most important game for the Seahawks this season, but they cannot let the moment engulf them in their play.

"It's not because of necessarily the wins. The bye week was a good point of reflection for everyone involved, for the team. That we're continuing to establish who we are. Scheme-wise, whatever.

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People-wise, whatever. It's the way you want it to feel. I think we're establishing that, which is cool. Great opportunity for that Sunday.