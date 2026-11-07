What’s the Latest Saudi Arabia Security Update Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel Today?

The bell rings for the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in just a handful of hours, and as TKO Group's COO said, all systems are a go for the show. Crown J

in just a handful of hours, and as TKO Group's COO said, all systems are a go for the show.has become a signature event on the WWE calendar each year because it's part of the company's massive billion-dollar partnership with the Saudi Arabian government that began in 2018.

Over the years, the event has featured the return of legendary stars like Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others. This year and in recent years, the show has been anchored by world champion vs. world champion matches with the special WWE Crown Jewel Championship title on the line, and those matches lead the show this year. On the men's side, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn, who holds the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Also read WWE Reportedly Offering Staff Added Incentive for Crown Jewel in Saudi

In the women's division, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will face WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green. The show has huge matches, but the matches themselves haven't been the biggest story around the event. The event itself has been the story. Saudi Arabia has been engulfed in war for months, and ain October.

Because of the violence, the US Embassy has issued multiple security alerts warning United States citizens and staff to leave the country. As of publication, the latest security order from the US Embassy, which was released on November 3, maintains the warning set forth on October 26.

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"Effective October 23, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks. "Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. …"American sports diplomacy comes to Riyadh," the statement read.

"We are thrilled to share the excitement as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia this weekend! Crown Jewel is entirely created, owned, and produced by WWE, a wholly American professional wrestling promotion headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. American sports entertainment exports create shared unforgettable experiences, strengthening the bonds between the American and Saudi people.

" American sports diplomacy comes to Riyadh! We are thrilled to share the excitement as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia this weekend! Crown Jewel is entirely created, owned, and produced byWWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia doesn't end with this event.

Next year, the company is scheduled to bringto the country. This will mark the first time ever that the company's biggest event of the year will take place outside North America. Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube.

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Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.