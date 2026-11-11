What’s the hype? A look inside new TESO Life store in Tukwila, WA

From skin care and snacks to collectible toys and miniature building kits, TESO Life’s new Tukwila store gives shoppers plenty to explore.

Touring the fast-growing 'TESO Life' Japanese-inspired department store chain in Tukwila, WA 'TESO Life' is a fast-growing, Japanese-inspired department store chain in the United States.

The store specializes in everyday lifestyle goods, beauty, snacks, housewares and pop-culture collectibles imported directly from East Asia—primarily Japan, as well as South Korea and China. Asian superstore TESO Life opened a new location in Tukwila, drawing crowds with imported snacks, kitchen supplies, Korean skin care, blind box collectible toys, and miniature building kits from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and China. The store features specialty kitchenware, including its proprietary home brand O'HOMNI, alongside alternative building sets depicting miniature cafes and libraries.

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The Tukwila storefront marks the latest addition to TESO Life's roughly 40 nationwide locations, with an additional Western Washington store planned for Lynnwood. From skin care and snacks to collectible toys and miniature building kits, TESO Life’s new Tukwila, Washington store gives shoppers plenty to explore. The Asian superstore has drawn crowds to its new location, where assistant store manager Ezequiel Gonzalez says the variety often catches customers by surprise.

The store carries products sourced from Japan, Korea, Thailand and China. Its selection includes snacks, kitchen supplies, Korean skin care and blind boxes containing collectible toys. Shoppers can also find kits for building miniature scenes, including cafés, tearooms and libraries. Gonzalez described them as an alternative to Lego sets.

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On a tour with FOX 13 Seattle, Gonzalez pointed out kitchen items, including oil and seasoning bottles, as well as products from the store’s home brand, O'HOMNI.

"We have roughly 40 stores nationwide," Gonzalez said. Ex-soldier sentenced to 70 years for 2023 Beyond Wonderland shooting in WA